Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Raiders Injury Report The Miami Dolphins still have a lot of question marks for Week 16 in terms of which players will be available

The Dolphins have four key players listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week, including the three players who missed the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots: tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring).As an insurance, the Dolphins elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad earlier this week.The other player listed as questionable is veteran guard Ereck Flowers, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.The one player the Dolphins ruled out Thursday was rookie guard Solomon Kindley, who sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of the game against New England.If Flowers can't go, then logic says that Michael Deiter, who replaced Kindley against New England, would get the start at left guard.The fifth and final Dolphins player listed as questionable was defensive end Shaq Lawson, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a while.