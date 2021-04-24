Breaking Down Xavien Howard's 10 Interceptions in 2020

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 15
- Reaction score
- 55
- Age
- 43
- Location
- Miami, FL
A breakdown of all 10 of Xavien Howard's Interceptions in 2020
Breaking Down Xavien Howard’s Ten Interceptions in 2020
All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard had an outstanding 2020 season for the Miami Dolphins. Howard recorded ten interceptions, 51 tackles, twenty defended passes, and one forced fumble. Many fans thought that the X-man should have won the Defensive Player of the Year award, but as we eagerly wait to...
dolphinstalk.com