 Breaking Down Xavien Howard's 10 Interceptions in 2020 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breaking Down Xavien Howard's 10 Interceptions in 2020

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
15
Reaction score
55
Age
43
Location
Miami, FL
A breakdown of all 10 of Xavien Howard's Interceptions in 2020

dolphinstalk.com

Breaking Down Xavien Howard’s Ten Interceptions in 2020

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard had an outstanding 2020 season for the Miami Dolphins. Howard recorded ten interceptions, 51 tackles, twenty defended passes, and one forced fumble. Many fans thought that the X-man should have won the Defensive Player of the Year award, but as we eagerly wait to...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom