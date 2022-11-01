 Breaking News Audio: Dolphins Trade for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breaking News Audio: Dolphins Trade for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson

dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Dolphins Trade for Chubb and Wilson - Miami Dolphins

On this DolphinsTalk.com Breaking News Audio, Mike talks about the two big trades Miami made at the NFL trade deadline to acquire OLB Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson. All of this and more on this Breaking News Audio DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. (CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) APPLE...
