BREAKING: Trade Talks with Miami and Jonathan Taylor to Start back up

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 837
- Reaction score
- 1,928
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Rapoport: Expect Trade Talks for Jonathan Taylor to Miami to Resume - Miami Dolphins
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jonathan Taylor will pass his physical today, meaning he will be ready to go and play come Week 5 when he is off PUP; that trade talks will resume now between the Colts and other teams. Rapoport said, “Don’t be surprised if Miami is still an option, […]
dolphinstalk.com