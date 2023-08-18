BREAKING: Xavien Howard in Lawsuit over Sex Tape Controversy

DolphinsTalk
BREAKING: Xavien Howard Involved in Lawsuit over Sex Tape Controversy - Miami Dolphins
Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in South Florida is reporting that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard is being accused in a lawsuit of making secret sex videos and sharing the videos. There is also a video of one female involved in this situation that shows her breaking into...
dolphinstalk.com