Breakout Player for this Training Camp and Pre Season, who you Got?

circumstances

you know what wouldn't surprise me, actually?

Myles Gaskin, coming in as the unquestioned starter, raises his level of play to upper half of the league starting running back.

he has surprised me at every turn so far, this time i am expecting a huge season out of him.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

FinsGonnaRock06 said:
I choose Gerrid Doaks, we always seem to hit on late drafted Running Backs.
Breakout "for this training camp,' which I take to mean ignoring the season. And Thus, I won't be surprised if Waddle, Holland, Phillips, or other obvious names do well. And I see no limit to rooks only. I'll pick 3 - Iggy, Trill, Jackson
 
Hoot

Hoot

Wouldn't pick 1st round guy just because he is the 1st round guy, but hard not to pick Waddle as the guy who will visibly stand out the most with his plays.
 
next-year

next-year

I think Holland is going to leave a serious impression on the coaches.
 
