Breer: Ross hasn’t been forthcoming about how he’s processing his teams rough start

No one knows how Stephen Ross is going to react because he’s largely not speaking to anyone. Albert Breer also points out that things were rough between Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel in San Francisco back in McDaniel’s last year there.
Albert Breer’s Mailbag: Two Good Reasons to Fire Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel
Miami owner Stephen Ross hasn’t been forthcoming about how he’s processing the team’s 1–6 start. Plus, trade options for teams across the league.
