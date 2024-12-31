Breer: There’s murmurs around the league that Chris Grier will be fired

Yes. Because if grier is going to get his long overdue boot in the azz that means new gm and new gm will probably mean new coach (John gruden please) and qb.If that's the case, I think we might see some real joy on this site for the first time in ages.
This guy also fangio was staying when I knew he was leaving last year
Our luck we promote Brandon shore or Marvin Allen
Gruden is a big pass for me. Not a man of integrity. Remember the emails that forced him out last time?Yes. Because if grier is going to get his long overdue boot in the azz that means new gm and new gm will probably mean new coach (John gruden please) and qb.
I hope this is true.
I'm already excited!!