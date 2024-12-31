 Breer: There’s murmurs around the league that Chris Grier will be fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breer: There’s murmurs around the league that Chris Grier will be fired

Now my big question if this does happen. Is the NEW GM going to be forced certain things on them during the interview process.

Ie only going to hire a GM that keeps McDaniels (not saying he should be fired either) just this part of the process is very intriguing to me.

Wonder if it happens early or after the Draft (protecting draft prep).
 
There is nothing on Albert Breer's profile that says that.
 
emoticon said:
If that's the case, I think we might see some real joy on this site for the first time in ages.
Yes. Because if grier is going to get his long overdue boot in the azz that means new gm and new gm will probably mean new coach (John gruden please) and qb.

I hope this is true.

I'm already excited!!
 
This guy also fangio was staying when I knew he was leaving last year

Our luck we promote Brandon shore or Marvin Allen
 
The actual article and excerpt:
www.si.com

NFL Coaching Carousel 2025: Who Could Get Hired and Where

The Bears’ search has shifted focus slightly in the final weeks of the regular season. Plus, what the Jets can offer top candidates and more.
www.si.com www.si.com
"Elsewhere, I’d be pretty surprised if there was a change in Philly after the year the Eagles have had. On the GM side, there have been at least murmurs of front-office shuffling in Indianapolis and Miami."
Grier wasn't on the field with Ross and Garfinkel or in the locker room for the final home game, that might have been a tell.
He also hasn't been sitting in Ross's suite for most games, but he does occasionally sit elsewhere with Marvin Allen to scout the game.
 
Grier and Marvin Allen are boys that go way back to when they were scouts for New England; i doubt Allen stays if Grier gets fired.
 
Gruden is a big pass for me. Not a man of integrity. Remember the emails that forced him out last time?
 
Brandon Shore is a glorified accountant. What does he know about picking players and making personnel decisions? Even Stephen Ross isn’t that stupid.
 
