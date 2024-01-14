Brees vs Tua

Brees was always sort of the best-case scenario for Tua's development. I feel Tua's gotten most of the way there, similar elite traits. But then why is Tua falling so flat against top teams? Brees certainly did not.

- Though by no means a scrambler, Brees had better escapability / ability to extend plays

- Brees had tremendous toughness to stare down the barrel - after concussions, I feel Tua has lost some of this, he seems panicky

- Brees had a better ability to read defenses, Tua relies on one quick read, often doesn't truly go through progressions. We like to think <2.5s is to protect the OL, but what if it is to hide Tua's inability to go through progressions? Seems like a lot of times he doesn't read post-snap cleanly, relies on pre-snap / fixed calculations and then takes a gamble, which is susceptible to f-ckery

- Brees was a great game manager. Tua still struggles with when/where to take a shot, when to check down, how to maximize the odds each and every play.