Brees vs Tua

Brees was always sort of the best-case scenario for Tua's development. I feel Tua's gotten most of the way there, similar elite traits. But then why is Tua falling so flat against top teams? Brees certainly did not.
- Though by no means a scrambler, Brees had better escapability / ability to extend plays
- Brees had tremendous toughness to stare down the barrel - after concussions, I feel Tua has lost some of this, he seems panicky
- Brees had a better ability to read defenses, Tua relies on one quick read, often doesn't truly go through progressions. We like to think <2.5s is to protect the OL, but what if it is to hide Tua's inability to go through progressions? Seems like a lot of times he doesn't read post-snap cleanly, relies on pre-snap / fixed calculations and then takes a gamble, which is susceptible to f-ckery
- Brees was a great game manager. Tua still struggles with when/where to take a shot, when to check down, how to maximize the odds each and every play.
 
The only reason this comparison was made was because of the physical build. There are no similarities, Brees is an all time great, and his final years as a saint are better than anything tua will ever accomplish in his lifetime.
 
