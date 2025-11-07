Brendan Sorsby

I just watched him live against Utah and I was in the end zone seats about fifth row, he did nothing in the game that made me feel like he’d be anything other than a backup, there were times where he was throwing blind over his line cause he couldn’t see the target
Obviously this was one game but I’ll def watch more to see if what I saw was the real kid
I’ll see ya in the draft forum Napps real soon:)Everytime I’ve watched Sorsby I just feel like I needed to see more. Physical talent is there though. I could see him going day 2 after the combine.
That wont hold.....he wont make day 3. Watching him reminds me too much of Allen. Allen had no real business going as high as he did, but the physical talent was there.He appears to have a day three grade at the moment.