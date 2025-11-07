 Brendan Sorsby | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brendan Sorsby

I think guys might need to keep an eye on this kid as the year finishes. Not a finished product, but nice arm, legs and metrics. The ball jumps off his hand a fair bit too.
 
I just watched him live against Utah and I was in the end zone seats about fifth row, he did nothing in the game that made me feel like he’d be anything other than a backup, there were times where he was throwing blind over his line cause he couldn’t see the target

Obviously this was one game but I’ll def watch more to see if what I saw was the real kid
 
I just watched him live against Utah and I was in the end zone seats about fifth row, he did nothing in the game that made me feel like he’d be anything other than a backup, there were times where he was throwing blind over his line cause he couldn’t see the target

Obviously this was one game but I’ll def watch more to see if what I saw was the real kid
Everytime I’ve watched Sorsby I just feel like I needed to see more. Physical talent is there though. I could see him going day 2 after the combine.
 
Everytime I’ve watched Sorsby I just feel like I needed to see more. Physical talent is there though. I could see him going day 2 after the combine.
I’ll see ya in the draft forum Napps real soon:)
 
I’ll see ya in the draft forum Napps real soon:)
Can’t wait

Happy Chris Pratt GIF
 
He appears to have a day three grade at the moment.
That wont hold.....he wont make day 3. Watching him reminds me too much of Allen. Allen had no real business going as high as he did, but the physical talent was there.
 
