Brett Kollman on Jevon Holland

TurboDurden
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2022
- Messages
- 182
- Reaction score
- 419
- Age
- 36
- Location
- UK
Holland is around the 10:30 mark
I think every young player is very aware that they can get more money in FA than signing during the season. I don’t see Grier being willing to offer him a market setting deal, so I would be very surprised to see him get extended this year. I am 100% sure we would love to have him here in Miami for many more years. But the NFL is a business.Holland could really blow up in Weaver's version of the Balt defense that showcased Kyle Hamilton so well.
Better pay him now as the price is only going to go up.
With no 5th year option they may have to play the tag game with him.
On the other hand, he is in the final year of his deal right? So security is important too as it is a business, but a violent business.I think every young player is very aware that they can get more money in FA than signing during the season. I don’t see Grier being willing to offer him a market setting deal, so I would be very surprised to see him get extended this year. I am 100% sure we would love to have him here in Miami for many more years. But the NFL is a business.
I get that but I don’t think we have enough speed at safety to have him move around.Holland can be played in more than one spot.
We freed up some cap space with the Hill redo.
Maybe the above can help us do Holland.
Me too, he was my favorite on Hard Knocks, he was such a normal guy, very humble. I'll still be rooting for him, no matter where he plays... unless he goes to NE or the Jets. God forbid.Van Ginkle was next on the same video. I'm glad dude got paid, he deserved it. Wish he could have stayed, but salary cap
Bills bro, **** the Bills.I'll still be rooting for him, no matter where he plays... unless he goes to NE or the Jets. God forbid.
Price has already went up on safeties this offseason. Winfield Jr 4/$84M, McKinney 4/$67M, Dugger 4/$58M.Holland could really blow up in Weaver's version of the Balt defense that showcased Kyle Hamilton so well.
Better pay him now as the price is only going to go up.
With no 5th year option they may have to play the tag game with him.