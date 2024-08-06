 Brett Kollman on Jevon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brett Kollman on Jevon Holland

jimthefin said:
Holland could really blow up in Weaver's version of the Balt defense that showcased Kyle Hamilton so well.

Better pay him now as the price is only going to go up.

With no 5th year option they may have to play the tag game with him.
I think every young player is very aware that they can get more money in FA than signing during the season. I don’t see Grier being willing to offer him a market setting deal, so I would be very surprised to see him get extended this year. I am 100% sure we would love to have him here in Miami for many more years. But the NFL is a business.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I think every young player is very aware that they can get more money in FA than signing during the season. I don’t see Grier being willing to offer him a market setting deal, so I would be very surprised to see him get extended this year. I am 100% sure we would love to have him here in Miami for many more years. But the NFL is a business.
On the other hand, he is in the final year of his deal right? So security is important too as it is a business, but a violent business.

He has made his comments about wanting a deal once Tua’s gets done… he’d love to try extended now at full price and Miami would love a discount… the middle ground is probably a 5-7% discount to get it done before FA that will probably feel surprisingly expensive to us fans (if it does get done, that is).
 
Holland can be played in more than one spot.
We freed up some cap space with the Hill redo.
Maybe the above can help us do Holland.
 
Jssanto said:
Holland can be played in more than one spot.
We freed up some cap space with the Hill redo.
Maybe the above can help us do Holland.
I get that but I don’t think we have enough speed at safety to have him move around.
I’d let Ramsey do that and perhaps can smith or bonner take reps on the perimeter while Ramsey roves
 
Van Ginkle was next on the same video. I'm glad dude got paid, he deserved it. Wish he could have stayed, but salary cap :(
 
He’s a must sign. I think he takes Hamiltons role as the third roaming safety and has a monster year.
 
Fuhbawl said:
Van Ginkle was next on the same video. I'm glad dude got paid, he deserved it. Wish he could have stayed, but salary cap :(
Me too, he was my favorite on Hard Knocks, he was such a normal guy, very humble. I'll still be rooting for him, no matter where he plays... unless he goes to NE or the Jets. God forbid.
 
I’ve talked about this a bit jmo.


With Poyer or without I don’t think we have enough speed on the back end for Holland to roam too much.


I think it’s a much better scenario to allow Ramsey to roam and cover for him with our third corner
 
jimthefin said:
Price has already went up on safeties this offseason. Winfield Jr 4/$84M, McKinney 4/$67M, Dugger 4/$58M.

You also have guys like James and Fitzpatrick getting $19M and $18M.

I'm not sure Grier is willing to pay the going rate for a top safety, I'd imagine Holland will be asking from more than Dugger.
 
Holland is another Wilkins waiting to happen. We cant pay everyone and if he balls out this season, he will be gone the next.
 
