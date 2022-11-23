Brett Kollman: The Tua narrative was wrong

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2005
- Messages
- 1,049
- Reaction score
- 775
- Age
- 35
Haha I couldn’t wait for it to drop Luke Tua mic’d upJust came here to post this! Looks like you got it up ONE MINUTE after it was published. Quick on the draw, sir.
I've been checking daily for it, too. I love Kollman's work. He's legit one of the best around. And I got very excited when he announced on Twitter a Tua video was on the way.Haha I couldn’t wait for it to drop Luke Tua mic’d up