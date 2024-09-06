Brewer And Others Ready To Go!

phinsforlife
Thankfully Brewer is ready to go (said he broke his hand and it required surgery), so we will have our starting offensive line out there, and we can see how it all looks. For all intents and purposes this also means what will be our starting defensive line will also be out there now too. So we get to see what we have in the trenches on both sides. If Walker can just stay healthy, I think he will be pretty good for us. I guess only Jalen Ramsey remains a question mark. I am hopeful this is just a little gamesmanship and he will be ready to go.
Speaking at their lockers over the past two days, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Benito Jones and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said they’re healthy and ready to play.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article291125270.html#storylink=cpy
