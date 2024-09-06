 Brewer And Others Ready To Go! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brewer And Others Ready To Go!

Thankfully Brewer is ready to go (said he broke his hand and it required surgery), so we will have our starting offensive line out there, and we can see how it all looks. For all intents and purposes this also means what will be our starting defensive line will also be out there now too. So we get to see what we have in the trenches on both sides. If Walker can just stay healthy, I think he will be pretty good for us. I guess only Jalen Ramsey remains a question mark. I am hopeful this is just a little gamesmanship and he will be ready to go.

Speaking at their lockers over the past two days, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Benito Jones and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said they’re healthy and ready to play.

Cheetah said:
I will still feel more comfortable if and when Wynn gets back and puts Eichenberg on the bench, my biggest nightmare is him getting flattened and actually landing on one of our actual good O Linemen.
latest story is there is a chance wynn might not be back this year had some sort of setback, would not expect to see him for awhile at a minimum
 
This is great news. Every team goes through attrition but Miami’s injury bug last season (especially heading into the playoffs) might have been the worst we’ve seen since the Marino achilles year.

Hopefully the injury gods smile on us this season because after watching KC-Bal last night, it’s already obvious Miami’s gonna need to be a healthy, cohesive unit all season long if they’re gonna have a chance at all.

I remember AFC fan bases biding our time for the Brady-Belicheat dynasty to run its course and in the meantime, KC was busy planting the seeds of what has now grown into a possible bigger juggernaut that is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. Hell, watching X. Worthy fly around the field last night was pure nightmare fuel and left me wondering if KC is now more potent and dangerous than they’ve ever been before.

We all know that that it’s a long season and even a strong showing in week 1 isn’t a be all, end all but if a team is gonna knock KC off the mountain top, they can’t have the revolving door of injuries each week that Miami had last season.

Here’s to good health, hope, and visions of Tyreke waltzing into the endzone in late January as he sends his former team home before they can 3pete.
 
phinsforlife said:
latest story is there is a chance wynn might not be back this year had some sort of setback, would not expect to see him for awhile at a minimum
That is insane, WTH, it has been so long now but wasn’t this a pec injury? Quad? I knew he had an injury issue before but he is making Armstead look like an Iron Man.
 
need a pick suggestion for week 1 elimination, thinking Sea,NO, Bill (ugh but win either way) or Fins...help sway me por favor
 
