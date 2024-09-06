Brewer And Others Ready To Go!

This is great news. Every team goes through attrition but Miami’s injury bug last season (especially heading into the playoffs) might have been the worst we’ve seen since the Marino achilles year.



Hopefully the injury gods smile on us this season because after watching KC-Bal last night, it’s already obvious Miami’s gonna need to be a healthy, cohesive unit all season long if they’re gonna have a chance at all.



I remember AFC fan bases biding our time for the Brady-Belicheat dynasty to run its course and in the meantime, KC was busy planting the seeds of what has now grown into a possible bigger juggernaut that is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. Hell, watching X. Worthy fly around the field last night was pure nightmare fuel and left me wondering if KC is now more potent and dangerous than they’ve ever been before.



We all know that that it’s a long season and even a strong showing in week 1 isn’t a be all, end all but if a team is gonna knock KC off the mountain top, they can’t have the revolving door of injuries each week that Miami had last season.



Here’s to good health, hope, and visions of Tyreke waltzing into the endzone in late January as he sends his former team home before they can 3pete.