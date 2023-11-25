 Brexton Berrios: Decent WR, Mediocre at best KR/PR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brexton Berrios: Decent WR, Mediocre at best KR/PR

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
6,534
Reaction score
9,545
Location
Miami
Don't get me wrong, this guy is a nice possession wide receiver and he doesn't drop any of the punt return catches but he is absolutely no threat to return one for a touchdown, and he rarely gets any additional yards at all.

Cedrik Wilson isnt much better either. This position needs to be upgraded next season 100%, and you can easily do it with an undrafted freeagent WR. It seems like the days of KR and PR returns for TDs are gone but it would be nice to get better field position than we have been getting to further help this elite offense.

This along with fixing our short yardage deficiencies seem like easy fixes, not sure what is going for these issues to linger? Or am I wrong on this?
 
BennySwella said:
Don't get me wrong, this guy is a nice possession wide receiver and he doesn't drop any of the punt return catches but he is absolutely no threat to return one for a touchdown, and he rarely gets any additional yards at all.

Cedrik Wilson isnt much better either. This position needs to be upgraded next season 100%, and you can easily do it with an undrafted freeagent WR. It seems like the days of KR and PR returns for TDs are gone but it would be nice to get better field position than we have been getting to further help this elite offense.

This along with fixing our short yardage deficiencies seem like easy fixes, not sure what is going for these issues to linger? Or am I wrong on this?
Click to expand...
You should actually watch the games and you could see he’s very stable at the position. Hes not spectacular but he’s decent. Good luck with your goals on this post
 
I like Berrios due to his sure hands back there........I'm still in therapy over Jakeem Grant and wondering if he was going to muff it or not.....

However, yesterday Berrios was oddly conservative in his returns. We discussed it a few times in the gameday thread that he seemed to simply run directly into the closest defenders instead of using his speed.

I'm not sure if there was something else going on with him yesterday or not, but it definitely was a bit off.

Regardless, I'm taking the sure hands back there on punts and glad he is on the team
 
I didn’t notice anything off with Berrios yesterday and have felt he has generally been solid all season. Not sure this is the right thread here
 
BennySwella said:
Don't get me wrong, this guy is a nice possession wide receiver and he doesn't drop any of the punt return catches but he is absolutely no threat to return one for a touchdown, and he rarely gets any additional yards at all.

Cedrik Wilson isnt much better either. This position needs to be upgraded next season 100%, and you can easily do it with an undrafted freeagent WR. It seems like the days of KR and PR returns for TDs are gone but it would be nice to get better field position than we have been getting to further help this elite offense.

This along with fixing our short yardage deficiencies seem like easy fixes, not sure what is going for these issues to linger? Or am I wrong on this?
Click to expand...
Our special teams are terrible. Both kickers are terrible and there's a flag on almost every kick. I still like berrios though. He's money
 
BennySwella said:
Don't get me wrong, this guy is a nice possession wide receiver and he doesn't drop any of the punt return catches but he is absolutely no threat to return one for a touchdown, and he rarely gets any additional yards at all.

Cedrik Wilson isnt much better either. This position needs to be upgraded next season 100%, and you can easily do it with an undrafted freeagent WR. It seems like the days of KR and PR returns for TDs are gone but it would be nice to get better field position than we have been getting to further help this elite offense.

This along with fixing our short yardage deficiencies seem like easy fixes, not sure what is going for these issues to linger? Or am I wrong on this?
Click to expand...
I don't agree every game I watch he gets positive yards when he's not fair catching it. He's quick and agile almost never takes a hit head-on, and I feel these aggressive when given a chance. Maybe he dumped her sister, I don't know.
 
I’ve got no issue with Berrios. He did drop one yesterday but otherwise has been solid. I actually appreciate the guy for actually running downhill and getting the sure yards rather than dancing around trying to make something happen when we don’t need it.
 
Berrios was a pro bowler as a return man with the Jets. Our special teams has long been trash with Crossman. It takes scheme and blocking the return man cant always do it alone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom