Brexton Berrios: Decent WR, Mediocre at best KR/PR

Don't get me wrong, this guy is a nice possession wide receiver and he doesn't drop any of the punt return catches but he is absolutely no threat to return one for a touchdown, and he rarely gets any additional yards at all.



Cedrik Wilson isnt much better either. This position needs to be upgraded next season 100%, and you can easily do it with an undrafted freeagent WR. It seems like the days of KR and PR returns for TDs are gone but it would be nice to get better field position than we have been getting to further help this elite offense.



This along with fixing our short yardage deficiencies seem like easy fixes, not sure what is going for these issues to linger? Or am I wrong on this?