I like Cheetah & Penguin and Tua's zoo.I thought it was hilarious when Travis asked Coach McD about if he was concerned about players without animal nicknames not getting targets or something like that and McD said, "Unbeknownst to you, I have animal nicknames for all of the players on the roster. "Someone should follow up with him on that. I'd be curious what McD's got for Chase, Raheem, Gesicki, and the others