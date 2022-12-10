Brian Billick-McD

Those with their memory intact will remember the Ravens with Billick as HC. He was a hired to repair the Ravens moribund offense. Instead, the Ravens developed the best defense in the. NFL. McD was hired due to his being a run game guru. Instead, the Fins run game is anemic but the passing game (in part due to Tua’s emergence and Hill and Waddle) is thriving. Billick had a 2000 yard rusher but no QB… McD has no OLine and 2 good, not great rushers. There is usually a reason why things turn out as they do. Billick won a SB. Let’s hope the same for the Fins… when the defense improves. Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah to all.