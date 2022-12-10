 Brian Billick-McD | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Billick-McD

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
694
Reaction score
890
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
Those with their memory intact will remember the Ravens with Billick as HC. He was a hired to repair the Ravens moribund offense. Instead, the Ravens developed the best defense in the. NFL. McD was hired due to his being a run game guru. Instead, the Fins run game is anemic but the passing game (in part due to Tua’s emergence and Hill and Waddle) is thriving. Billick had a 2000 yard rusher but no QB… McD has no OLine and 2 good, not great rushers. There is usually a reason why things turn out as they do. Billick won a SB. Let’s hope the same for the Fins… when the defense improves. Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah to all.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
5,026
Reaction score
4,515
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
I would not say McDaniel has no Offensive Line. He also chose the running backs, his picks for his run offense.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,765
Reaction score
2,575
I do remember Billick. He went from HC to analyst. Not sure where he is now.
I am not sure I can understand any analogy between Billick and us
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom