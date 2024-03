Ryan1973 said: If the Dolphins can't afford to resign Christian Wilkins then there is no way in hell they will be able to sign Brian Burns. Click to expand...

Maybe the Dolphins feel like doing further cap gymnastics and signing a guy like Burns while turning to cheaper FA’s & the draft to replace Wilkins makes them better than they’d be by just resigning Wilkins to a bloated contract?I’ve also started to wonder if Miami has decided that if they’re gonna have to spend $24 million+ to retain Wilkins, maybe they’d be better served by spending more to land Madubuike or Chris Jones and come away with an upgrade.That being said, either one of those scenarios is an extreme long shot. I’m actually more optimistic than most that Wilkins be back. I think he really wants to stay a Dolphin but he has his number, the Fins have their number, and they’re just too far apart right now. As a result, MIami’s willing to let him shop around with the hope that Wilkins best offer will be closer to where Miami feels it should be. It could definitely backfire, but I can at least see Miami’s logic.