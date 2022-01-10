 Brian Flores appreciation thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores appreciation thread

I know I've been vocal this season about Flores not being the coach we need, but I do want to start an appreciation thread since he was our coach for 3 years.

To me Flores is a great defensive mind, however I don't think he was ready to be a head coach that can bring in proper personnel across all units.

This was his achilles heal which imo lead to his firing.

Will he have another shot as a HC in the NFL, probably but hopefully he learns from the mistakes made here.

Thanks coach Flores good luck with your future endeavors!
 
Never a Flores hater. He brought some improvement in certain areas which was needed.
Not much point going over the negatives on this thread as he's now gone and it's done. Pretty sure he will get another HC gig with another team.
Had some decent wins against the Pats which was great and I'm liking our Defense which I think he should take credit for.
I wish him the best.
 
Last edited:
I think he is a good coach, but is too sensitive and threatened at this point of his career as a HC. He will learn and be better. He got rid of veteran coaches and players that questioned him in anyway and it was his downfall. Also as much as I did like him, probably the most chicken **** call I have ever seen was going for the FG against the Raiders. That single nutless call, cost us the playoffs.
 
Look, I don't think Flo is a bad coach...I think he made mistakes with his staff and let his ego get in the way of some things that could have saved his tenure.

I think he did a nice job helping to build this team, but I dont think he's good enough with staff or on gameday to bring a trophy home.

More concerning was seeing the same types of mistakes over and over on gameday.
 
I’m almost done willing to bet Flores is a HC again in a year or 2. He showed a lot of promise in Miami and was considered one of the better young HCs. Gonna miss Flores. But I do know that most times during rebuilds that the guy who starts the rebuild isn’t the one who finishes it.
 
If he gets a DC job with a franchise where he can actually make connections outside of Foxboro the next time he gets a shot at being a HC he could be really good.
His game day management wasn’t great at times and he definitely made some mistakes along the way but I thought we were headed in the right direction. His lows were low but when he had this team clicking it was something to watch.
 
I have all the respect in the world for the dude.

He’s just not an NFL head coach. Calling the shots on game day isn’t his strength.
 
