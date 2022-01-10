Brian Flores appreciation thread

I know I've been vocal this season about Flores not being the coach we need, but I do want to start an appreciation thread since he was our coach for 3 years.



To me Flores is a great defensive mind, however I don't think he was ready to be a head coach that can bring in proper personnel across all units.



This was his achilles heal which imo lead to his firing.



Will he have another shot as a HC in the NFL, probably but hopefully he learns from the mistakes made here.



Thanks coach Flores good luck with your future endeavors!