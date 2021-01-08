Brian Flores May Be Sending A Message an I Like It

We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it.