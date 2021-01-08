Brian Flores May Be Sending A Message an I Like It

phinking said: We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it. Click to expand...

i have no idea if those were done because of that performance.what i hope is that flores has a vision of what he wants for every position, and he wants to keep refining until he has exactly what he wants in every spot.if someone isn't implementing what he wants, if someone isn't executing like he wants, if someone can be improved upon, he is going to do everything he can to improve in every area.(of course coaches get offers and other opportunities and leave as well).