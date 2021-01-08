 Brian Flores May Be Sending A Message an I Like It | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores May Be Sending A Message an I Like It

P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,100
Reaction score
330
We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,033
Reaction score
7,292
phinking said:
We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it.
Click to expand...

I'll agree with the 'message,' but have doubts it's due to one game. The message is 'I'm building a top NFL staff and I don't see you fitting that criteria.' I suspect his evaluation lasted 16 games. I agree, I like the message
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
8,972
Reaction score
15,861
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
phinking said:
We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it.
Click to expand...
Well, unless you have some inside information, I think you may be reading more into it than is actually there.

Flo isn't timid about replacing ppl, that's for sure, but it's not like he just outright fired those guys. In fact, at his year end PC, he said he expected them back, and I don't see Flo as a guy that blows smoke.

Chan resigned, and Hobby was a mutual decision. In other words he wanted to leave, and the team let him out of his contract. No hard feelings that I can see.
 
CRIOS

CRIOS

Formerly A&O
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,488
Reaction score
899
Age
54
Location
Miami
So who now? Potential candidates?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,949
Reaction score
11,945
phinking said:
We learned the Chan Gailey "resigned". We learned that Marion Hobby is gone. I believe there will be at least on more position coach let go and a couple of players let go as well. Why? The message Brian Flores is sending here is that a loss like the one we suffered in Buffalo last Sunday is unacceptable. When you lose like that in a game that was so important, heads must roll. In the future everyone in this organization must understand, we expect excellence here and anything short of that will have consequences. I love it.
Click to expand...
i have no idea if those were done because of that performance.

what i hope is that flores has a vision of what he wants for every position, and he wants to keep refining until he has exactly what he wants in every spot.

if someone isn't implementing what he wants, if someone isn't executing like he wants, if someone can be improved upon, he is going to do everything he can to improve in every area.

(of course coaches get offers and other opportunities and leave as well).
 
S

Stills&Landry

Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,524
Reaction score
588
Mach2 said:
Well, unless you have some inside information, I think you may be reading more into it than is actually there.

Flo isn't timid about replacing ppl, that's for sure, but it's not like he just outright fired those guys. In fact, at his year end PC, he said he expected them back, and I don't see Flo as a guy that blows smoke.

Chan resigned, and Hobby was a mutual decision. In other words he wanted to leave, and the team let him out of his contract. No hard feelings that I can see.
Click to expand...

This. Plus honestly, I think we seen it coming. That loss is like getting mad at your 16 yo teenage son who is into MMA for getting KO'd John 'Bones" Jones. If Flo can't see the Bills are by far the better team right now and got mad at coaches and players over that loss then he has no clue what he has in his players.

They're good kids and they're learning and trying they're just not quite there yet.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

The Finheaven Intimidator
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
3,835
Reaction score
30
Location
Orlando, Florida
Chan Gailey is a respected offensive coordinator. He sure wasn't an issue in this team as an offensive coordinator. If anything being asked to tailor make a game for a rookie qb, and a veteran qb is too much to ask. If anything we could have made the playoffs as him being an offensive coordinator, and having Fitzpatrick as a starter throughout the rest of the season. While I was against Tua starting, it was actually a blessing in disguise as we got to see that
he has a lot of work. Our offensive teams did not crumble because of Chan Gailey. This team wasn't able to generate any offense because of our Qb situation.
 
D

DannyMcCoy

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 28, 2020
Messages
136
Reaction score
129
Age
37
Location
Usa
The team quit on Brian Flores for announcing that Tua woukd start 10 minutes after the Raiders game ended. He put the team in a harder position to win this year by switching to Tua. He deserves blame and shouldnt be scapegoating assistant coaches.
 
RidinTheTuaTrain

RidinTheTuaTrain

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
424
Reaction score
550
Location
Miami
DannyMcCoy said:
The team quit on Brian Flores for announcing that Tua woukd start 10 minutes after the Raiders game ended. He put the team in a harder position to win this year by switching to Tua. He deserves blame and shouldnt be scapegoating assistant coaches.
Click to expand...
Early nomination for dumbest post of the year.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,586
Reaction score
1,083
Age
30
Location
CT
Ehh think it’s more coincidence atleast with dline. Curious what happened with him because I thought our dline played great this year. Sure they disappeared at times but beginning of the year I didn’t see much talent. I honestly thought they’d be awful.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,449
Reaction score
1,272
Location
Tucson, AZ
I get what you are saying, but think you are looking way too deep into this. Gailey was leaving, they wanted to make it appear it was by choice. There are some he brought in when hired, that will probably be gone as well.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
41,841
Reaction score
80,631
Guys please don't make it personal

Attack the post not the poster

You have the option of using the ignore button instead

Just scroll over the members avatar and click on ignore

Carry on
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Puck Fitzburgh
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
8,689
Reaction score
33
Location
SE Salt Lake County
DannyMcCoy said:
The team quit on Brian Flores for announcing that Tua woukd start 10 minutes after the Raiders game ended. He put the team in a harder position to win this year by switching to Tua. He deserves blame and shouldnt be scapegoating assistant coaches.
Click to expand...

I want legitimate proof not just Social media here say.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom