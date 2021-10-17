 Brian Flores on game day = a 3rd grader trying to learn Calculus. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores on game day = a 3rd grader trying to learn Calculus.

PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,725
Reaction score
546
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
He looks lost, unprepared, desperate, anxious, angry, and frustrated.
During all his time here he still hasn't learned how to use time outs correctly.
His choices of assistant coaches are terrible.
game planning, and half time adjustments are atrocious.

I, like must of us, thought he was the right coach for this team, but I've come to realize that he is way , way over his head.
like a 3rd grader trying to learn Calculus....
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
234
Reaction score
625
Flo’s downfalls were his failure to hire a competent offensive coaching staff and his refusal to trust his quarterback. After a season and a half, I still don’t know whether Tua can win us games or not. But I know Malcolm Brown can’t.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,725
Reaction score
546
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
Marino2.0 said:
Flo’s downfalls were his failure to hire a competent offensive coaching staff and his refusal to trust his quarterback. After a season and a half, I still don’t know whether Tua can win us games or not. But I know Malcolm Brown can’t.
Click to expand...
Agree. I wonder if the experienced available coaches just didnt want to work for him. He has a reputation for being a hardazz, so maybe?
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,872
Reaction score
6,763
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
It’s amazing, as much as we ragged on him it sure seems like Chan Gailey was getting the most out of what he had. Think about what he has for skill players at points last year. Not much.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,725
Reaction score
546
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
DolfanISS said:
It’s amazing, as much as we ragged on him it sure seems like Chan Gailey was getting the most out of what he had. Think about what he has for skill players at points last year. Not much.
Click to expand...
True....And I guess he saw enough of Flores to decide go back to collecting retirement checks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom