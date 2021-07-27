 Brian Flores training camp press conference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores training camp press conference

BigNastyFish said:
Preston on PUP???

WTF is up with this kid?

We may need a glassblower to fix him up!
I think that was what his tweet was about.

That he disagrees and believes he's ready to go now.

I have no problem with them taking all precautions, even if he could play if there was a game tomorrow.
 
We are stacked at receiver, and need to trim down. This protects him without taking a spot. That is my guess.
 
135 million dollar building and we can't install a proper sound system to hear the media's questions?
Let me go ahead and give you the rest of Flores' PC's for this season:

We always believed in him.

We kept it a team matter and as such, private.

If it rains, it rains.

Mr. Ross is a great owner.

I'm proud to lead this team of fine men.

Our goal is to win every game.

We'll focus on what went wrong and what went right.

Gotta win every day to win on game day.

There, done. Come back next season.
 
