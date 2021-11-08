Dolph N.Fan
Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t make all the throws we needed
The Dolphins decided not to start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand, but he was active as the backup to Jacoby Brissett in the 17-9 win over the Texans. After the game, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa wasn’t “able...
www.yahoo.com
What throws, those ones that aren’t in the playbook?