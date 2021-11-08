 Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t make all the throws we needed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t make all the throws we needed

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t make all the throws we needed

The Dolphins decided not to start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand, but he was active as the backup to Jacoby Brissett in the 17-9 win over the Texans. After the game, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa wasn’t “able...
What throws, those ones that aren’t in the playbook?
 
brissett is terrible but one of the first things that stood out to me after watching tua the last couple weeks is how much stronger jb's arm is.
 
Flores has proven to be incompetent and not qualified to be an NFL head coach. He is on the same level as guys like Philbin and Gase. Ross needs to get rid of this guy and his buddy Grier or sell the damn team. We need an owner who actually gives a damn about winning.
 
