Brian Thomas Jr. Trade?

Got the point, but it isn't a bad option to pursue if the price is a second. You get a good, 23 year old wide receiver for a second round pick - when you need a second wide receiver drafted this year or next. You have him cheaply this year and next year.It’s like falling for the national enquirer magazines
Id absolutely do it for a 2nd though! Would love to get him on our teamGot the point, but it isn't a bad option to pursue if the price is a second. You get a good, 23 year old wide receiver for a second round pick - when you need a second wide receiver drafted this year or next. You have him cheaply this year and next year.