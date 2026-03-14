 Brian Thomas Jr. Trade? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade?

hmmm I think you can get a nice receiver in the draft but I did like him out of college. I woulddefer ofc, interesting
 
Travis34 said:
It’s like falling for the national enquirer magazines
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Got the point, but it isn't a bad option to pursue if the price is a second. You get a good, 23 year old wide receiver for a second round pick - when you need a second wide receiver drafted this year or next. You have him cheaply this year and next year.
 
Seafort said:
Got the point, but it isn't a bad option to pursue if the price is a second. You get a good, 23 year old wide receiver for a second round pick - when you need a second wide receiver drafted this year or next. You have him cheaply this year and next year.
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Id absolutely do it for a 2nd though! Would love to get him on our team
 
Incredible athlete but seems to be a lot of smoke.
 
Trading a 2nd for Brian Thomas Jr is exactly something Chris Grier would do. Thankfully he is no longer employed.
 
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