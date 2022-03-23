Bridgewater and this offense

raving
Starter
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,864
- Reaction score
- 961
- Age
- 56
- Location
- in my house
Bridgewater and Tua will have some WoodStrock?
Their will be leads to protect and change up that might be needed…this offense may need a change up and Bridgewater gives you another guy that with SO much speed on the field gives Bridgewater extra dimensions…
Their will be leads to protect and change up that might be needed…this offense may need a change up and Bridgewater gives you another guy that with SO much speed on the field gives Bridgewater extra dimensions…