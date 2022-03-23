 Bridgewater and this offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bridgewater and this offense

R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,864
Reaction score
961
Age
56
Location
in my house
Bridgewater and Tua will have some WoodStrock?

Their will be leads to protect and change up that might be needed…this offense may need a change up and Bridgewater gives you another guy that with SO much speed on the field gives Bridgewater extra dimensions…
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
1,946
Reaction score
827
Location
Tennessee
If Teddy has to play he will do very well with this offense. Hoping he holds the clipboard though.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,943
Reaction score
7,654
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Is this the afternoon of terrible thread starts?


And Bridgewater sucks. Him and his stupid 2 gloves. I would rather have Nick Mullens than this guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom