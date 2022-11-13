 Bridgewater out? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bridgewater out?

How do we have so many injuries?
Are we more beat up than everyone else?
Our DB guys seem out for the year.
Are there training techniques that could help?
Let’s have all the players do yoga every day. Maybe that would at least reduce hamstring and Achilles injuries.
 
The worst offseason signing. There were better and cheaper backup QB options available. I hated the signing.
 
Buffalo is really banged up
 
Chronic knee issue… not really that surprising considering his knee was obliterated at the start of his career

Skylar was doing alright when he got in, I’m not too worried about the back up spot
 
