Brightline Will Offer A New Option To Get To Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium and Brightline Partner to Provide Fans with Dedicated Transportation Options | Aventura Community News# Hard Rock Stadium and Brightline announced a partnership that provides guests with dedicated transportation options to attend major upcoming sporting events at the venue, including the 2023 Miami Open presented by Itaú and Miami Dolphins home games for the 2023-2024 season. “We are excited for...

From their Aventura station, they will be offering a shuttle before and after games. Sounds like less hassle than fighting your way out of an expensive parking lotAdd parking to your Brightline ticket for a flat rate of $7/day when you purchase in advance. Or, just pull up and park for a daily rate of $15. You can also purchase a monthly parking pass for as low as $75.Brightline parking garages and surface parking lots are conveniently located next to each of our stations — just park and get ready to ride!