Bring back Chan Gailey

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
No. Its click bait.
He is gone. Good riddance.
Being a devil's advocate. The team averaged 25.3 per game this season. That is the highest scoring output since 1986. The prime year of Marino career.
Add to the fact that: a depleted wr unit. Backup rb masqueraded as NFL starters. A rookie OL. A rookie qb. No camp.
I say CG has done pretty good under the circumstances. People here trash him, may be too harsh.
