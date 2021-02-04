 Bring back Chan Gailey | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bring back Chan Gailey

No. Its click bait.
He is gone. Good riddance.

Being a devil's advocate. The team averaged 25.3 per game this season. That is the highest scoring output since 1986. The prime year of Marino career.

Add to the fact that: a depleted wr unit. Backup rb masqueraded as NFL starters. A rookie OL. A rookie qb. No camp.

I say CG has done pretty good under the circumstances. People here trash him, may be too harsh.
 
