Bring in competition for

Avigatorx said: And people wonder why we go for it on 4th down. Click to expand...

Sanders atleast had the "he's perfect under 50" going for him.But after missing that 27 yarder, yeah, I think we all understand why McDaniel may make a "questionable" coaching decision.I mean let's face it. Do you trust your offense to pick up 4th and 5 or Sanders to make a 43 yard FG now.If it's a punt, it's an easy decision.But, atleast if you go for it on 4th and miss, you're still better off then missing that FG and losing the additional 7 or 8 yards whatever it is lol.