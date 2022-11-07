 Bring in competition for | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bring in competition for

This guy : https://www.fftoday.com/stats/playe...D=80&LeagueID=&order_by=FGPct&sort_order=DESC

Ranked 35th in the league in accuracy. That’s impressive because there’s only 32 teams.

**** this guy be sucked ass last year and he sucks again this year. Yep, I know guys miss sometimes. Problem is when you rank last in the league 2021 or thereabouts and again in 2022 and you haven’t hit a 50+ yarder since Thomas Jefferson was President of USA it’s time to go.

Does anyone seriously trust this guy to go out and win a game for us on the last play? From any distance? No wonder MM is going for it on 4th all the time.
 
Avigatorx said:
And people wonder why we go for it on 4th down.
Sanders atleast had the "he's perfect under 50" going for him.

But after missing that 27 yarder, yeah, I think we all understand why McDaniel may make a "questionable" coaching decision.

I mean let's face it. Do you trust your offense to pick up 4th and 5 or Sanders to make a 43 yard FG now.

If it's a punt, it's an easy decision.

But, atleast if you go for it on 4th and miss, you're still better off then missing that FG and losing the additional 7 or 8 yards whatever it is lol.
 
