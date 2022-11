Bring in competition for

This guy : https://www.fftoday.com/stats/playe...D=80&LeagueID=&order_by=FGPct&sort_order=DESC Ranked 35th in the league in accuracy. That’s impressive because there’s only 32 teams.**** this guy be sucked ass last year and he sucks again this year. Yep, I know guys miss sometimes. Problem is when you rank last in the league 2021 or thereabouts and again in 2022 and you haven’t hit a 50+ yarder since Thomas Jefferson was President of USA it’s time to go.Does anyone seriously trust this guy to go out and win a game for us on the last play? From any distance? No wonder MM is going for it on 4th all the time.