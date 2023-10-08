 Bring Pat back home? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bring Pat back home?

www.espn.com

Sources: Broncos get trade calls, may be active

The Broncos could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.
"Many sources around the league believe the Broncos would be willing to listen to trade interest in almost any player on the defensive side."

I know it would be costly and prob a pipe dream. But I would be so giddy to see the name Surtain above the #23 again in aqua.
 
www.espn.com

That would be incredible.
 
I'll be curious to see if Wilkins becomes available and what would be a reasonable asking price.
 
I don't see how we can afford to bring in more premium players, from a salary cap perspective. We are already looking at letting a few guys walk after this year (plus some cuts) due to tight cap the next few years.
Well, he has a 5.7 milcap hit this year and a 5.2 hit next year.

In terms of cap hit, he wouldn't hurt Miami too much.

An extended contract could also make year 3 manageable cap wise.

This is not including his 5th year option. Which would be like 16.9

So, in essence, you're looking at 3 years of manageable cap numbers.

After that, contracts like Hill/Armstead/Howard/Ogbah and baker will be off the books.

If you are moving forward with the nucleus of the team being
Offense- Tua/Waddle/Hunt/Williams
Defense- Phillips/Surtain/Sieler/ Holland/ Smith.

That's not bad.

If Miami could pull it off, they should try. Contracts falling off by 2025 would make his cap hit not really an issue.
 
GRYPHONK said:
I'll be curious to see if Wilkins becomes available and what would be a reasonable asking price.
Think he has next to zero trade value. He is soon to be 28, is not a pass rushing threat, and wants to get paid elite money. Any team that trades for him would have to be able to work out a contract. Beyond that, we have no IDL depth on the roster. We cannot afford to trade him to a team without getting another IDL in return.
 
www.espn.com

Trade Chubb for him straight up!!
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Think he has next to zero trade value. He is soon to be 28, is not a pass rushing threat, and wants to get paid elite money. Any team that trades for him would have to be able to work out a contract. Beyond that, we have no IDL depth on the roster. We cannot afford to trade him to a team without getting another IDL in return.
IDL and ILB.

Trouble all year so long as Wilkins is letting himself be blocked by a guard or center.

Sieler is getting more double teams.
 
