Bring Pat back home?

Notso
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2010
- Messages
- 505
- Reaction score
- 677
- Location
- Boise, Idaho
Sources: Broncos get trade calls, may be active
The Broncos could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.
www.espn.com
"Many sources around the league believe the Broncos would be willing to listen to trade interest in almost any player on the defensive side."
I know it would be costly and prob a pipe dream. But I would be so giddy to see the name Surtain above the #23 again in aqua.