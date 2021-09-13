 Brissett taking QB Sneaks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brissett taking QB Sneaks

B

Burt Macklin

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,016
Reaction score
1,278
Location
St Louis, Missouri
I see some criticism online about this.

Am I the only one who loves it? For the last 5 seasons at least we've not been able to consistently get a yard running when it mattered. Literally everyone in Gillette stadium knew he was going to QB sneak at the end of the game and he still easily got the yard.

It's nice that he's more capable than Jordan Howard.

I do think our heavy TE OL package gets a good run block push. That last drive didn't look too hard i run with
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,516
Reaction score
26,096
what is the criticism?

tua should be doing it instead of bringing out the brisket?
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,516
Reaction score
26,096
Burt Macklin said:
That's the criticism I saw. That it doesn't make sense to bring him out. Brissett is Cam Newton sized, and he's getting paid regardless, give him the rock more!
Click to expand...
yeah, that's ridiculous.

against the Bills tua will do his own QB sneak and they won't be ready for it because we didn't Bring Out The Brisket!!
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,425
Reaction score
8,123
Burt Macklin said:
I see some criticism online about this.

Am I the only one who loves it? For the last 5 seasons at least we've not been able to consistently get a yard running when it mattered. Literally everyone in Gillette stadium knew he was going to QB sneak at the end of the game and he still easily got the yard.

It's nice that he's more capable than Jordan Howard.

I do think our heavy TE OL package gets a good run block push. That last drive didn't look too hard i run with
Click to expand...
I am all for it.

I posted in the game thread, they should bring in Brisset and QB sneak before knowing they were actually going to do it.

It is just smart football. The chances of converting that for a first down are greater for that play than any other play they could come up with.

Hope they keep doing it when it is 3rd or 4th and inches.

I wouldn’t mind them putting Wilkins at fullback on that play so he could push the pile if need be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom