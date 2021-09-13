Brissett taking QB Sneaks

Burt Macklin said: I see some criticism online about this.



Am I the only one who loves it? For the last 5 seasons at least we've not been able to consistently get a yard running when it mattered. Literally everyone in Gillette stadium knew he was going to QB sneak at the end of the game and he still easily got the yard.



It's nice that he's more capable than Jordan Howard.



I do think our heavy TE OL package gets a good run block push. That last drive didn't look too hard i run with Click to expand...

I am all for it.I posted in the game thread, they should bring in Brisset and QB sneak before knowing they were actually going to do it.It is just smart football. The chances of converting that for a first down are greater for that play than any other play they could come up with.Hope they keep doing it when it is 3rd or 4th and inches.I wouldn’t mind them putting Wilkins at fullback on that play so he could push the pile if need be.