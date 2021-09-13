Brissett taking QB Sneaks

Burt Macklin
I see some criticism online about this.
Am I the only one who loves it? For the last 5 seasons at least we've not been able to consistently get a yard running when it mattered. Literally everyone in Gillette stadium knew he was going to QB sneak at the end of the game and he still easily got the yard.
It's nice that he's more capable than Jordan Howard.
I do think our heavy TE OL package gets a good run block push. That last drive didn't look too hard i run with
