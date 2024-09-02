 Brissett Wanted to Retire after Dolphins Stint. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brissett Wanted to Retire after Dolphins Stint.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
24,377
Reaction score
63,184
Location
Bahamas
He sure acted like it.

In Miami, Brissett believed he had a chance to beat out 2019 first-round pick Tua Tagvoailoa for the starting job, but he was named the backup out of camp, and it crushed him. He believed that was going to be the end of his NFL career.

"Obviously they wanted Tua to be the guy and understandably so, but I thought I had a really good training camp and deserved that chance," Brissett said (via. ESPN's Mike Reiss). "I got let down again and was like, 'I'm done after this year. I'm going to retire. Football is breaking my heart more than it's making me happy.'"
Click to expand...

Read more:

www.sportingnews.com

Patriots QB says he wanted to retire after playing for an AFC East rival | Sporting News

New England's starter almost called it a career after the 2021 season.
www.sportingnews.com www.sportingnews.com
 
We drafted a guy named Tua Tagovailoa in in back to back years? 2019 and 2020? Can't believe that slipped by me.
 
Geordie said:
If he thought he had a chance to beat Tua to a starting job, he needs to get his head tested, one of the worst back ups we have ever seen.
Click to expand...
It's a toss up between him and Teddy (for recent backups). They make Skylar look like a young Strock
..ok not that far
 
If he thought he was going to be the starter he was being naive. The Dolphins just invested the #5 pick overall in Tua, did he not think they were going to push into the starting lineup?
 
Throws ill advised naked screen to Waddle for a safety instead of to a wide open TE lumbering right in front of him against the Raiders...

Go home, Jacoby. You and your 18-30 losing record are drunk along with your mediocre 6.6 YPA...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom