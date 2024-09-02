Brissett Wanted to Retire after Dolphins Stint.

andyahs
He sure acted like it.
In Miami, Brissett believed he had a chance to beat out 2019 first-round pick Tua Tagvoailoa for the starting job, but he was named the backup out of camp, and it crushed him. He believed that was going to be the end of his NFL career.
"Obviously they wanted Tua to be the guy and understandably so, but I thought I had a really good training camp and deserved that chance," Brissett said (via. ESPN's Mike Reiss). "I got let down again and was like, 'I'm done after this year. I'm going to retire. Football is breaking my heart more than it's making me happy.'"
Patriots QB says he wanted to retire after playing for an AFC East rival
New England's starter almost called it a career after the 2021 season.
