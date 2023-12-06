 Brock Purdy Gives Me Some Insight Into The Skepticism About Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brock Purdy Gives Me Some Insight Into The Skepticism About Tua

Purdy is in the similar no respect bucket as Tua. Both get the knock of being system QBs that are only successful due to the talent and great coaching around them. Ask most pundits, neither Tua nor Purdy is in their top 5, or even top 10. I think it is a combination of their smaller size, lack of running ability, lack of cannons for arms, and the fact that they don't make highlight film type plays, which aids and abets the skepticism. Purdy is also hurt by his low draft status and the fact that he was not a big name coming out of college.

While I defend Tua and state his unique strengths are not recognized or understood and he is the point guard that makes it all happen, I cannot bring myself to say Purdy is a top 5 QB. That is especially odd, because Purdy has been better than Tua this year. #1 rated QB in the NFL, only 1 fewer TD pass, 4 fewer INTs, and has delivered wins against top flight teams with good defenses like Philly and Dallas.

I wouldn't be surprised if many on Finheaven have the same perspective as me. Tua is great, and Purdy is just a guy. If you think that way, and ding Purdy, perhaps we are all making the mistake about Purdy that the pundits make about Tua. Which if nothing else, helps you understand the skepticism.

I remember last year when the Dolphins played the 49ers. Garropolo got hurt, and Purdy came in. He started the year as the third string QB, that means he had no reps. After being forced into action, with zero experience, he tore the Dolphins to shreds. That should have been the early indicator the kid might have it. In no time, he looked a fair bit better than Garropolo ever did, who had a lot of experience, was in the same system with the same players and coaches, and was viewed as a borderline top 10 NFL QB, that had taken his team to the SB.

The great QBs make it look easy. There is more to being a great QB and winning games that having a cannon for an arm or being able to run around all over the place. It is still a decision making position. When you watch Brady or Tua or Purdy play, players look wide open all of the time. Perhaps that is not a function of the talent around them and the system, but of what the QB is doing. Making the right reads, getting the ball out quickly, throwing accurately and with anticipation, and getting it to the right receiver that is the open guy.

Great QBs also have leadership characteristics. It is clear Tua is liked and respected by his teammates. Tom Brady was able to drive discipline into both teams he played for.

Watch tape of bad QBs. There are players open all of the time, but the bad QBs tend not to throw the ball to the right receiver or the right spot on the field, or throw it late and not accurately without anticipation. The great QBs do. Perhaps this is why guys like Tua and Purdy get no respect, because they make it look too easy, so the punditude just assumes it is because of what is around them. But if that was the case, Garropolo would have looked as good as Purdy, and Bridgewater as good as Tua. Neither was even close.

Long winded, but if you are like me and have been skeptical about Purdy, that should give you insight into why many of the national pundits are skeptical about both. And likely very wrong about both.
 
I knew that one was coming, will probably get about 50 more of those. One thing is clear, many prefer soundbytes and snippets, even about not terribly meaningful issues, to a longer discussion about something. To each his own, there is clearly a market for both.
 
True. I have a short attention span so wise not to use me as the benchmark.

Hang on. You didn't.
 
I feel like the media loves Purdy. That little dweeb Nick Never Wright had Purdy ranked ahead of Tua just today on national tv.
 
I really don’t care one bit about the media skepticism regarding Tua. As a long time Dolphin fan,
all I know is I am thankful everyday Tua is the QB of the Dolphins. Even on those days he might throw an interception or fumble the ball.

He was the player I wanted Grier to select in the 2020 draft and I consider the drafting of Tua as the best draft pick in Grier’s history with the Dolphins.
 
I think Purdy gets more respect from pundits than Tua gets. I think Purdy is a really good player also though. I think Purdy is a little more athletic, but I think Tua is more accurate and asked to make more difficult throws than Purdy. Both look like they have bright futures.
 
That’s some amazing foresight if you wanted to draft Tua when he was only 2 years old. 😁
 
I don't feel that way about Purdy at all. Haven't studied him enough to discredit what he is doing. I generally look at a few of the next gen stats in addition to yards, TDs, INTs, passer rating, and YPA. Those are average intended air yards, air yards to the sticks, and CPOE. IMO, they paint a picture of HOW the efficiency is achieved. Also time to throw can inform if the QB is doing things under duress.

Last year, Jimmy G had very similar passer rating to Tua. The problem is that he was achieving it in a dramatically different way. Basically Tua was getting most of his YPA in air yards and Jimmy G was getting most of his YPA from YAC.

Purdy is matching Tua in all of those things. The only real difference is he gets an extra half second to throw the ball on average (which is huge). IMO, that gives the nod to Tua but does not take away from the fact that Purdy is having an excellent season.
 
Both Tua and Purdy are top tier QBs. However, they are unlike the prototype QBs the media loves because their freakish athleticism exists between the ears.
 
I was scouring the titans forums and I’m seeing a lot of “before Tua had McDaniel and his receivers, he was trash…”

Just isn’t true. He had poise and pocket presence well before McD. He just wasn’t asked to sling it everywhere like Herbert
 
Here’s my take; Tua was the 1st overall pick before his hip injury and Purdy was a 7th round pick for a reason. I have nothing against him as a player, but his tape does not match his on field production. The 49ers system creates easy throws where he doesn’t have to make complex reads or get through progressions quickly. On a team with less talent, Purdy is a game manager at best. On a team with the 49ers talent he looks an elite QB. Tua gets knocked because Flores essentially tried to tank his career with gross negligence on the offensive side of the ball. If we had McDaniel from day 1 Tua would have an entirely different career start.
 
Also, look at 3rd down, red zone, and when trailing vs leading.

3rd down: Tua - 105.1, Purdy - 98.6
Red zone: Tua - 100.9, Purdy - 111.3
Trailing: Tua - 108.1, Purdy - 85.0

Often these have limited data but they can be useful to look at.

I am very suspicious of QBs that pile up stats in blow out losses.
 
If you are talking about Titans Report, I am FinFanInNOVA on that forum and have been defending Tua.
 
