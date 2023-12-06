Brock Purdy Gives Me Some Insight Into The Skepticism About Tua

Purdy is in the similar no respect bucket as Tua. Both get the knock of being system QBs that are only successful due to the talent and great coaching around them. Ask most pundits, neither Tua nor Purdy is in their top 5, or even top 10. I think it is a combination of their smaller size, lack of running ability, lack of cannons for arms, and the fact that they don't make highlight film type plays, which aids and abets the skepticism. Purdy is also hurt by his low draft status and the fact that he was not a big name coming out of college.



While I defend Tua and state his unique strengths are not recognized or understood and he is the point guard that makes it all happen, I cannot bring myself to say Purdy is a top 5 QB. That is especially odd, because Purdy has been better than Tua this year. #1 rated QB in the NFL, only 1 fewer TD pass, 4 fewer INTs, and has delivered wins against top flight teams with good defenses like Philly and Dallas.



I wouldn't be surprised if many on Finheaven have the same perspective as me. Tua is great, and Purdy is just a guy. If you think that way, and ding Purdy, perhaps we are all making the mistake about Purdy that the pundits make about Tua. Which if nothing else, helps you understand the skepticism.



I remember last year when the Dolphins played the 49ers. Garropolo got hurt, and Purdy came in. He started the year as the third string QB, that means he had no reps. After being forced into action, with zero experience, he tore the Dolphins to shreds. That should have been the early indicator the kid might have it. In no time, he looked a fair bit better than Garropolo ever did, who had a lot of experience, was in the same system with the same players and coaches, and was viewed as a borderline top 10 NFL QB, that had taken his team to the SB.



The great QBs make it look easy. There is more to being a great QB and winning games that having a cannon for an arm or being able to run around all over the place. It is still a decision making position. When you watch Brady or Tua or Purdy play, players look wide open all of the time. Perhaps that is not a function of the talent around them and the system, but of what the QB is doing. Making the right reads, getting the ball out quickly, throwing accurately and with anticipation, and getting it to the right receiver that is the open guy.



Great QBs also have leadership characteristics. It is clear Tua is liked and respected by his teammates. Tom Brady was able to drive discipline into both teams he played for.



Watch tape of bad QBs. There are players open all of the time, but the bad QBs tend not to throw the ball to the right receiver or the right spot on the field, or throw it late and not accurately without anticipation. The great QBs do. Perhaps this is why guys like Tua and Purdy get no respect, because they make it look too easy, so the punditude just assumes it is because of what is around them. But if that was the case, Garropolo would have looked as good as Purdy, and Bridgewater as good as Tua. Neither was even close.



Long winded, but if you are like me and have been skeptical about Purdy, that should give you insight into why many of the national pundits are skeptical about both. And likely very wrong about both.