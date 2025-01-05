 Broncos on their way and the Fins settle for 3 again!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Broncos on their way and the Fins settle for 3 again!!!

Today is just another embarrassing chapter of the Miami dolphins

Another lost season and as it turns out they have been lying about the fragile QB

It's like a grift. I won't ever root for another NFL team, but rooting for this one amidst this absolute incompetent behavior for two decades is exhausting
 
Yeah bronco fans are stoked. I live in Denver. They turned the team around in one off-season

One

Sadly there are dolphins fans who went into today actually thinking the broncos wouldn't annihilate this version of the chiefs

The broncos are going to give the bills problems

We meanwhile can rebuild again, but not until 2026. Bc this owner needs to die before changes are made apparently
 
TarHeelFinFan said:
Chiefs should lose a draft pick for throwing this game.
Click to expand...
The chiefs should lose a draft pick for locking up the 1 seed and resting players?

The problem isn't the chiefs. The problem is the disaster Miami dolphins.
 
Watched both Denver drives...

Might wanna just watch our game and ignore theirs, Chiefs ain't winning today fellahs.
 
Hey look, the Broncos going to the playoffs with a rookie QB not drafted in the top 5. Yet I’m told Tiny Tua, aka the human potato chip, can’t be replaced.
 
Should've gone for the record setting FG, Mike. You will be fired soon enough and be rememed for not getting the record.
 
teemu7 said:
The chiefs should lose a draft pick for locking up the 1 seed and resting players?

The problem isn't the chiefs. The problem is the disaster Miami dolphins.
Click to expand...
Teams get penalized for intentionally being bad to get the #1 pick to improve their franchise for a decade, it should be no different being intentionally bad to rest up players for a future game. Tanking is tanking regardless of the motivation behind it.
 
Njphinsfan said:
We deserve this. Honestly. Putting Tua on IR earlier this season and losing the games we lost, we wrote our own ending.
Click to expand...
To be honest, any other QB in the league probably wins us at least another game in that stretch. Skylar Thompson still being on the team is mismanagement at it's worst.
 
