Broncos on their way and the Fins settle for 3 again!!!

Flip the script Coach Mcdougle
If I'm a Denver fan, did I pay premium dollars at the beginning of the season to see this version of the Chiefs???
The chiefs should lose a draft pick for locking up the 1 seed and resting players?Chiefs should lose a draft pick for throwing this game.
Teams get penalized for intentionally being bad to get the #1 pick to improve their franchise for a decade, it should be no different being intentionally bad to rest up players for a future game. Tanking is tanking regardless of the motivation behind it.The chiefs should lose a draft pick for locking up the 1 seed and resting players?
The problem isn't the chiefs. The problem is the disaster Miami dolphins.
To be honest, any other QB in the league probably wins us at least another game in that stretch. Skylar Thompson still being on the team is mismanagement at it's worst.We deserve this. Honestly. Putting Tua on IR earlier this season and losing the games we lost, we wrote our own ending.