DKphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2008
- Messages
- 13,837
- Reaction score
- 4,539
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
Interesting reports are out over how Denver Broncos players reacted to the news that Interim HC Jerry Rosburg had fired OL coach Butch Barry.
Report: Broncos players applauded during team meeting upon learning OL coach Butch Barry was fired
Interesting reports are out over how Denver Broncos players reacted to the news that Interim HC Jerry Rosburg had fired OL coach Butch Barry.
www.milehighreport.com