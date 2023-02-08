 Broncos players applauded during team meeting upon learning OL coach Butch Barry was fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Broncos players applauded during team meeting upon learning OL coach Butch Barry was fired

Ouch. Not a good look for someone we just hired to protect our franchise QB who can ill afford to get hit.

I can see the headline already on PFT:

Did Stephen Ross hire an ineffective OL coach to derail Tua's career? Rumors of Brady returning to the NFL are heating up again after Tua knocked out for the 3rd time in 3 games!


