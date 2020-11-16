Broncos' QB Drew Lock might not play against Miami

Nublar7
The question is though, is Brett Rypien perhaps an upgrade for the Broncos if Lock can't play?
Another 4pm start time!?!
Thank goodness that this is the last one
Oh I mean, sucks about lock....
I was looking forward to 2-3 ints from Lock..... oh well, we'll have to settle on feasting on whoever the hell us they try to limp ou there
Just tell the kids they only get desert if the Dolphins win, the entire family will watch eagerly.Yeah I hate the 4 slot. Although I do like having more time to do stuff dinner in the middle for a family guy is no bueno.
The 4 slot gives me a chance to get my Sunday nap out of the way. Then I can fire up whatever I want on the grill and pig out watching the game.Yeah I hate the 4 slot. Although I do like having more time to do stuff dinner in the middle for a family guy is no bueno.