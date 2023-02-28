 Broncos' Sean Payton explains failure to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Broncos' Sean Payton explains failure to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
20,032
Reaction score
44,669
Location
Bahamas
Sean Payton had one person in mind for his defensive coordinator when he accepted the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job -- Vic Fangio.

Payton wasn't able to get Fangio as the former Broncos head coach decided to take a job with the Miami Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator instead. The power of Payton wasn't enough to lure Fangio back to Denver, which Payton can only ponder "what if."

"Do I think he would have been a great asset for us? Yes," Payton said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via DenverSports.com. "We were planning if the right scenario came up that we'd work together. This one was a little unique because it wasn't too long ago he was here."
Read more:


Broncos' Sean Payton explains failure to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver: I certainly 'tried to twist his arm'

Fangio took a defensive coordinator job with the Dolphins over the Broncos
1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,916
Reaction score
31,570
Age
70
Location
Miami
I believe if Payton had gotten a job anywhere but Denver, Fangio would have been his DC. I just never saw Fangio returning to Denver after being fired as the Broncos HC in 2021.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,954
Reaction score
47,462
Age
58
Location
My own little world
1972forever said:
I believe if Payton had gotten a job anywhere but Denver, Fangio would have been his DC. I just never saw Fangio returning to Denver after being fired as the Broncos HC in 2021.
Yeah, bound to be some hard feelings there
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
2,343
Reaction score
3,216
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Denver is gonna be a shit show. Good luck Payton...with Wilson at QB - ur gonna need it.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,673
Reaction score
70,239
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
McD:

im the captain now GIF by Showtime
 
