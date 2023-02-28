Broncos' Sean Payton explains failure to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver

Sean Payton had one person in mind for his defensive coordinator when he accepted the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job -- Vic Fangio.



Payton wasn't able to get Fangio as the former Broncos head coach decided to take a job with the Miami Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator instead. The power of Payton wasn't enough to lure Fangio back to Denver, which Payton can only ponder "what if."



"Do I think he would have been a great asset for us? Yes," Payton said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via DenverSports.com. "We were planning if the right scenario came up that we'd work together. This one was a little unique because it wasn't too long ago he was here."