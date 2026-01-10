 Brooks and Brewer All Pro's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brooks and Brewer All Pro's

67Stang said:
I like Brewer, I just wonder how he is going to do in a more aggressive a straight forward/physical style offensive approach?
Yeah, my question as well. If they bring in McCarthy then Brewer is probably fine and still a good fit. If they want to bring in someone that wants to be more physical in the trenches, he may not stick.
 
killafinz said:
Did you guys watch Brewer, hes nasty, he mauls people down the field. Hes not a finesse center.
Unfortunately you pointed out his biggest flaw; he mauls people DOWNFIELD which means LBs and DBs. He doesn’t get push vs IDL. People focus on Jonah being terrible in pass pro, but if you watch they attacked the gap between him and Brewer 95% of the time. Brewer is a great player in a wide zone scheme, but a move to power gap or downhill power would expose his weaknesses. I don’t see him as a long term option unless we stick to a similar scheme.
 
Not great likely but he could be a monster if used like brunskill and coach is creative. He’d actually be an even bigger menace if used right as he wouldn’t have to snap the ball and we could motion him.
 
In typical Dolphins fashion just when both need a new contract, the price just went waaaayyyy up.

Also, Bijan is so good he is 1st team RB and 2nd team All-Purpose back. What a player. :lol:
 
Yes, but he's not a guy that's going to hold his spot against double teams or even a big, strong 0 tech.

Well deserving of the All Pro selection, though.

Him and Brooks are prime examples of why Pro Bowl selections are a meaningless joke.
 
