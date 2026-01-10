Brooks and Brewer All Pro's

Ozfin
Yeah, my question as well. If they bring in McCarthy then Brewer is probably fine and still a good fit. If they want to bring in someone that wants to be more physical in the trenches, he may not stick.I like Brewer, I just wonder how he is going to do in a more aggressive a straight forward/physical style offensive approach?
Unfortunately you pointed out his biggest flaw; he mauls people DOWNFIELD which means LBs and DBs. He doesn't get push vs IDL. People focus on Jonah being terrible in pass pro, but if you watch they attacked the gap between him and Brewer 95% of the time. Brewer is a great player in a wide zone scheme, but a move to power gap or downhill power would expose his weaknesses. I don't see him as a long term option unless we stick to a similar scheme.
Yes, but he's not a guy that's going to hold his spot against double teams or even a big, strong 0 tech.