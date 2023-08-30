 Brooks > Jonathan Taylor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brooks > Jonathan Taylor

On the day of my daughter's wedding? The only silver lining I see in not signing Taylor is that we have a RB committee full of decent guys that will now get their turn to prove themselves... specifically Brooks who looks like he ate 3 Myles Gaskins.
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
No, Brooks is not a better running back but if you were to list them alphabetically Brooks comes ahead of Taylor, so....
I clicked on thread right away to witness the carnage. Going away disappointed.

Well played Ktown.

Is Ktown Knoxville?
 
Come on mods, I haven't been banned since last season, what's a poster gotta do these days?
 
BennySwella said:
Congratulations to you and your family Sir.
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
LOL, home of the mighty Kannapolis Wonders. We once had the #1 running back in the nation. Nick Maddox. Went to FSU and did NOTHING!!! Also put a few other players in the NFL, Lance Smith, Ethan Horten, Mike Morten, James Lott, Andre Allison, Haskel Stanback, James Lott and a few others.
James Lott was so good you had to list him twice? ;)

In any case, thank you for the refreshing thread. Yesterday was rough with Taylor and the cuts.
 
