 Brothers... it's gonna be tough to make this roster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brothers... it's gonna be tough to make this roster

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
15,601
Reaction score
40,025
Just back of the envelope stuff. I cut it to 54 so just imagine one of these is on PUP (maybe Phillips or Chubb).
Take a look at the players that I cut. A LOT of those guys will get picked up... and I didnt keep a single UDFA... not even the ones we gave big guarantees.

Offense (25)

QB: (3)
Tua
White
Thompson

RB: (3)
Wright
Mostert
Achane

WR (6)
Hill
Waddle
M. Washington
Ezukanma
Berrios
T. Washington

TE (4)
Jonnu
Hill
Smythe
Ingold

OL (9)
Armstead
Wynn
Brewer
Eichenberg
Jackson
Paul
Lamm
Driscoll
(Open)

Defense (26)

DL (6)
Sieler
Tart
Benito
Hand
Gallimore
Harris

LB (5)
Long
Walker
Riley
Brooks
Brown or Tindall

Edge (5)
Phillips
Chubb
Chop
Barrett
Kamara

CB (6)
Ramsey
Fuller
Cam S.
Kohou
Needham or Neal
Bonner

S (4)
Holland
Poyer
Campbell
McMorris

Sp (3)
Sanders
Ferguson
Bailey

Off
Fortson
Tindall
Cracraft
Robert S.
Cotton
Kion S.
Hayes
Conner
Wilson
Brooks
Ahmed
Pili
Goode
(Others)

Yes, I know... a bunch of screaming will happen from the anti-Eich brigade... those who only want 2 QBs... and the Brooks lovers, but brothers.... I went with the vets over the projections, at least for now. We're on a playoff run and I believe the staff will keep the younger vets.

Yes... there's NO WAY this is gonna happen exactly like this... it's just an early projection. Any vet WR signed will necessitate a cut, though I left a spot for a late-signing of a lineman.

Good luck. Your mileage may differ.
 
But people are saying we suck and don’t have any talent. How are all these good players not making the roster?

/s
 
Yup, looks right to me. My tweaks:

I think we keep Fortson over Hill on the 53.

I think we keep a fourth RB on the 53 — either Wilson or Brooks.

I think we bump T. Washington off the 53 and sign a quality veteran WR3 — probably Odell.

I think we probably only carry 5 down linemen on defense—I wouldn’t invest in Miami real estate if I were Hand.

I think the bottom of the DB depth chart will see a lot of shuffling. I agree we’ll carry 10 DBs in total, but I don’t view any of Kohou / Needham / Neal / Bonner / Campbell / McMorris as roster locks. The bottom 4 DB slots are all up for grabs, much like the 9th OL spot. I hope we add a quality veteran safety to take one of them.

Also, consistent with your post, I think Tindall has his work cut out for him to make this team. He’s going to have to beat out Brown as a special teams contributor, and it’s entirely possible neither of them makes the team.
 
Feverdream said:
Just back of the envelope stuff. I cut it to 54 so just imagine one of these is on PUP (maybe Phillips or Chubb).
Take a look at the players that I cut. A LOT of those guys will get picked up... and I didnt keep a single UDFA... not even the ones we gave big guarantees.

Offense (25)

QB: (3)
Tua
White
Thompson

RB: (3)
Wright
Mostert
Achane

WR (6)
Hill
Waddle
M. Washington
Ezukanma
Berrios
T. Washington

TE (4)
Jonnu
Hill
Smythe
Ingold

OL (9)
Armstead
Wynn
Brewer
Eichenberg
Jackson
Paul
Lamm
Driscoll
(Open)

Defense (26)

DL (6)
Sieler
Tart
Benito
Hand
Gallimore
Harris

LB (5)
Long
Walker
Riley
Brooks
Brown or Tindall

Edge (5)
Phillips
Chubb
Chop
Barrett
Kamara

CB (6)
Ramsey
Fuller
Cam S.
Kohou
Needham or Neal
Bonner

S (4)
Holland
Poyer
Campbell
McMorris

Sp (3)
Sanders
Ferguson
Bailey

Off
Fortson
Tindall
Cracraft
Robert S.
Cotton
Kion S.
Hayes
Conner
Wilson
Brooks
Ahmed
Pili
Goode
(Others)

Yes, I know... a bunch of screaming will happen from the anti-Eich brigade... those who only want 2 QBs... and the Brooks lovers, but brothers.... I went with the vets over the projections, at least for now. We're on a playoff run and I believe the staff will keep the younger vets.

Yes... there's NO WAY this is gonna happen exactly like this... it's just an early projection. Any vet WR signed will necessitate a cut, though I left a spot for a late-signing of a lineman.

Good luck. Your mileage may differ.
Click to expand...
Nice work can't argue with any of those projections at this early stage. Yes some or many of the cuts will not make it to the PS. And that's before considering some of those starters will not make the final roster or be supplanted by second phase free agents. Notwithstanding the key free agency losses I think this is a significantly upgraded roster that is arguably even better set up cap-wise (wore work lies immediately ahead in that regard though).

Especially excited about the revamped pass rush and WR corps. The LB room feels improved also

So much gnashing ahead over cuts...
 
Pacer said:
Nice work can't argue with any of those projections at this early stage. Yes some or many of the cuts will not make it to the PS. And that's before considering some of those starters will not make the final roster or be supplanted by second phase free agents. Notwithstanding the key free agency losses I think this is a significantly upgraded roster that is arguably even better set up cap-wise (wore work lies immediately ahead in that regard though).

Especially excited about the revamped pass rush and WR corps. The LB room feels improved also

So much gnashing ahead over cuts...
Click to expand...
Heh! Some folks are gonna nut up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom