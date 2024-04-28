Brothers... it's gonna be tough to make this roster

Feverdream
Club Member
Just back of the envelope stuff. I cut it to 54 so just imagine one of these is on PUP (maybe Phillips or Chubb).
Take a look at the players that I cut. A LOT of those guys will get picked up... and I didnt keep a single UDFA... not even the ones we gave big guarantees.
Offense (25)
QB: (3)
Tua
White
Thompson
RB: (3)
Wright
Mostert
Achane
WR (6)
Hill
Waddle
M. Washington
Ezukanma
Berrios
T. Washington
TE (4)
Jonnu
Hill
Smythe
Ingold
OL (9)
Armstead
Wynn
Brewer
Eichenberg
Jackson
Paul
Lamm
Driscoll
(Open)
Defense (26)
DL (6)
Sieler
Tart
Benito
Hand
Gallimore
Harris
LB (5)
Long
Walker
Riley
Brooks
Brown or Tindall
Edge (5)
Phillips
Chubb
Chop
Barrett
Kamara
CB (6)
Ramsey
Fuller
Cam S.
Kohou
Needham or Neal
Bonner
S (4)
Holland
Poyer
Campbell
McMorris
Sp (3)
Sanders
Ferguson
Bailey
Off
Fortson
Tindall
Cracraft
Robert S.
Cotton
Kion S.
Hayes
Conner
Wilson
Brooks
Ahmed
Pili
Goode
(Others)
Yes, I know... a bunch of screaming will happen from the anti-Eich brigade... those who only want 2 QBs... and the Brooks lovers, but brothers.... I went with the vets over the projections, at least for now. We're on a playoff run and I believe the staff will keep the younger vets.
Yes... there's NO WAY this is gonna happen exactly like this... it's just an early projection. Any vet WR signed will necessitate a cut, though I left a spot for a late-signing of a lineman.
Good luck. Your mileage may differ.
Take a look at the players that I cut. A LOT of those guys will get picked up... and I didnt keep a single UDFA... not even the ones we gave big guarantees.
Offense (25)
QB: (3)
Tua
White
Thompson
RB: (3)
Wright
Mostert
Achane
WR (6)
Hill
Waddle
M. Washington
Ezukanma
Berrios
T. Washington
TE (4)
Jonnu
Hill
Smythe
Ingold
OL (9)
Armstead
Wynn
Brewer
Eichenberg
Jackson
Paul
Lamm
Driscoll
(Open)
Defense (26)
DL (6)
Sieler
Tart
Benito
Hand
Gallimore
Harris
LB (5)
Long
Walker
Riley
Brooks
Brown or Tindall
Edge (5)
Phillips
Chubb
Chop
Barrett
Kamara
CB (6)
Ramsey
Fuller
Cam S.
Kohou
Needham or Neal
Bonner
S (4)
Holland
Poyer
Campbell
McMorris
Sp (3)
Sanders
Ferguson
Bailey
Off
Fortson
Tindall
Cracraft
Robert S.
Cotton
Kion S.
Hayes
Conner
Wilson
Brooks
Ahmed
Pili
Goode
(Others)
Yes, I know... a bunch of screaming will happen from the anti-Eich brigade... those who only want 2 QBs... and the Brooks lovers, but brothers.... I went with the vets over the projections, at least for now. We're on a playoff run and I believe the staff will keep the younger vets.
Yes... there's NO WAY this is gonna happen exactly like this... it's just an early projection. Any vet WR signed will necessitate a cut, though I left a spot for a late-signing of a lineman.
Good luck. Your mileage may differ.