Brothers... it's gonna be tough to make this roster

Just back of the envelope stuff. I cut it to 54 so just imagine one of these is on PUP (maybe Phillips or Chubb).

Take a look at the players that I cut. A LOT of those guys will get picked up... and I didnt keep a single UDFA... not even the ones we gave big guarantees.



Offense (25)



QB: (3)

Tua

White

Thompson



RB: (3)

Wright

Mostert

Achane



WR (6)

Hill

Waddle

M. Washington

Ezukanma

Berrios

T. Washington



TE (4)

Jonnu

Hill

Smythe

Ingold



OL (9)

Armstead

Wynn

Brewer

Eichenberg

Jackson

Paul

Lamm

Driscoll

(Open)



Defense (26)



DL (6)

Sieler

Tart

Benito

Hand

Gallimore

Harris



LB (5)

Long

Walker

Riley

Brooks

Brown or Tindall



Edge (5)

Phillips

Chubb

Chop

Barrett

Kamara



CB (6)

Ramsey

Fuller

Cam S.

Kohou

Needham or Neal

Bonner



S (4)

Holland

Poyer

Campbell

McMorris



Sp (3)

Sanders

Ferguson

Bailey



Off

Fortson

Tindall

Cracraft

Robert S.

Cotton

Kion S.

Hayes

Conner

Wilson

Brooks

Ahmed

Pili

Goode

(Others)



Yes, I know... a bunch of screaming will happen from the anti-Eich brigade... those who only want 2 QBs... and the Brooks lovers, but brothers.... I went with the vets over the projections, at least for now. We're on a playoff run and I believe the staff will keep the younger vets.



Yes... there's NO WAY this is gonna happen exactly like this... it's just an early projection. Any vet WR signed will necessitate a cut, though I left a spot for a late-signing of a lineman.



Good luck. Your mileage may differ.