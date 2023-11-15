 Browns most likely to fall out of playoff contention | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Browns most likely to fall out of playoff contention

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
1,227
Reaction score
3,583
Location
Kernersville, NC
They might hold it together but with the Watson news their chances are greatly diminished. They were starting to look good so I'm glad that is one less team we may have to deal with in the playoffs. I wish I could say I feel bad for them/him, but I can't.

www.espn.com

Browns' Watson (shoulder surgery) out for year

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again in 2023 after an MRI showed he needs to undergo shoulder surgery.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Their defense is legit and they already have 6 wins. 4-4 the rest of the way could get them in.
 
Finsational said:
They might hold it together but with the Watson news their chances are greatly diminished. They were starting to look good so I'm glad that is one less team we may have to deal with in the playoffs. I wish I could say I feel bad for them/him, but I can't.

www.espn.com

Browns' Watson (shoulder surgery) out for year

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again in 2023 after an MRI showed he needs to undergo shoulder surgery.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
Maybe but they have been winning without great QB play most of the season. Watson has been nothing special this year. They usually don't win because of their passing game. They are like an old school team that has a great defense and a very good running game even without Chubb.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom