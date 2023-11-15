Browns most likely to fall out of playoff contention

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 1,227
- Reaction score
- 3,583
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
They might hold it together but with the Watson news their chances are greatly diminished. They were starting to look good so I'm glad that is one less team we may have to deal with in the playoffs. I wish I could say I feel bad for them/him, but I can't.
Browns' Watson (shoulder surgery) out for year
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again in 2023 after an MRI showed he needs to undergo shoulder surgery.
www.espn.com