 Browns request interview with Darrell Bevell for OC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vaark said:
Good luck to him. In Miami, he's like a vestigial organ rather than an OC
If McD was smart he would've had him as OC/QB coach for a young QB...and have collaboration he loves so much...except to his play calling....for a Yale graduate, he doesn't impress much. No communication skills, poor time management, and ego getting in the way of success. I guess I expect too much from an ivy leaguer lol.
 
