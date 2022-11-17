 Browns vs Bills - Jets vs Patriots **watch thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Browns vs Bills - Jets vs Patriots **watch thread**

C

ChitownPhins28

This helps Buffalo more than Cleveland. Browns rushing attack can handle a snowstorm more than Bills passing attack.
Dolphins did a great job making Brissett beat them and our O forced Cleveland to throw more to catch up.
Browns DEs could possibly get more pressure on Bills than vs us. Our offensive scheming and O-line play just pulverized whatever Cleveland's defensive game plan was vs Dolphins.
That and Tua having the ball out fast and on target over and over.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
giphy.gif
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

But, I'm feeling much better now
Now, billsmafia can blame the loss on playing at a neutral site ... and not the weather. /s?
 
