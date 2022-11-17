Browns vs Bills - Jets vs Patriots **watch thread**

CA Dolfan
We’ll the teams just got a gift. The game is being moved to Detroit. Go Browns!!
They played in 3 feet of snow vs the colts 5 years agoI mean... 3-6 feet of snow isnt manageable anyway you look at it...
120 drunk bills fans.Who's gonna be in the stands?
This helps Buffalo more than Cleveland. Browns rushing attack can handle a snowstorm more than Bills passing attack.
Dolphins did a great job making Brissett beat them and our O forced Cleveland to throw more to catch up.
Browns DEs could possibly get more pressure on Bills than vs us. Our offensive scheming and O-line play just pulverized whatever Cleveland's defensive game plan was vs Dolphins.
That and Tua having the ball out fast and on target over and over.
Detroit is dangerous two wins in a row after we beat them120 drunk bills fans.
They will be there next Thursday as well for that game.