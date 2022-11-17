 Browns vs Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Browns vs Bills

C

ChitownPhins28

This helps Buffalo more than Cleveland. Browns rushing attack can handle a snowstorm more than Bills passing attack.
Dolphins did a great job making Brissett beat them and our O forced Cleveland to throw more to catch up.
Browns DEs could possibly get more pressure on Bills than vs us. Our offensive scheming and O-line play just pulverized whatever Cleveland's defensive game plan was vs Dolphins.
That and Tua having the ball out fast and on target over and over.
 
superphin

superphin

giphy.gif
 
kdog69

That sucks because I think the bad weather gave the Browns a chance to win. If both teams were forced to run the ball, that would have given the browns some kind of hope.
 
supurduper

Browns will still beat them. Buffalo have been figured out. Close but I think the Browns pull off the upset,
 
NBP81

NBP81

I mean... 3-6 feet of snow isnt manageable anyway you look at it...
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Now, billsmafia can blame the loss on playing at a neutral site ... and not the weather. /s?
 
