Brutally honest take on Tua from Asante Samuel

I think that eval is fair, I don't know if Tua has hit his ceiling or not, but I certainly didn't see it as hating. It's just his opinion.

I am concerned that teams have adjusted during the season to Miami's offense and with an entire offseason to scheme, more teams will slow Miami's O down as well.

(Same thing happened between Marino's epic 1984 season and his much more down to earth 1985 season.)

This O is not firing like it did earlier in the year. Maybe it's due to injuries, but extending Tua is a big matter to resolve. I love Tua, but I'd not extend him beyond 3 years and I'd also not empty a vault for him either.

Like I said, I love him, but I have soured on him a little. Just a little.