Brutally honest take on Tua from Asante Samuel

The loses are on EVERYONE. Coaching, QB, wrs, ol, defenseThese losses aren't on Tua, the D has been terrible in these games and the O is a mash unit.
I think that eval is fair, I don't know if Tua has hit his ceiling or not, but I certainly didn't see it as hating. It's just his opinion.
I am concerned that teams have adjusted during the season to Miami's offense and with an entire offseason to scheme, more teams will slow Miami's O down as well.
(Same thing happened between Marino's epic 1984 season and his much more down to earth 1985 season.)
This O is not firing like it did earlier in the year. Maybe it's due to injuries, but extending Tua is a big matter to resolve. I love Tua, but I'd not extend him beyond 3 years and I'd also not empty a vault for him either.
Like I said, I love him, but I have soured on him a little. Just a little.
I definitely think Tua has his weaknesses, but the larger problem is McDaniel's playcalling and ineffective (or lack of) adjustments. It seems like 90% of their passing plays are over the middle, even when the defense floods that area... that's just stupid!Based on what I have seen, it's more the offense trying to force it over the middle even when defenses have taken it away and it seems to be worse in games when we fall behind and he's pressing to make things happen. Tua has things to work on for sure but he's still young and I don't see any reason why he can't improve on his weaknesses.
I also would like to say, with respect to you, sir!- that I think Tua runs McDaniel's system well. I also think we need to look at those other QB's who were operating within it.With respect, we have seen what other QBs can do in McDaniel's system and it's not much. However, I am not sure how we should proceed next year with Tua. When it comes time to pay the man, I feel like we are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
I don't know how anyone can come away with that conclusion after watching the Baltimore game. Does he think we lost this game because of Tua because that's laughable.
They both have things to work on this offseason that's for sure but similar to Tua, McDaniel is a new coach and I don't see any reason he can't improve on his weaknesses either. Our offense will always have routes that go over the middle so I don't really fault McDaniel for calling plays that include these routes but the offense needs to learn to check the ball down if the LB's all drop. If you watch Tua's second interception, you can see two checkdown options that are wide open but I feel as though Tua was pressing because of the score and tried to force it.I definitely think Tua has his weaknesses, but the larger problem is McDaniel's playcalling and ineffective (or lack of) adjustments. It seems like 90% of their passing plays are over the middle, even when the defense floods that area... that's just stupid!