Brutally honest take on Tua from Asante Samuel

meh, I disagree completely. Based on what I have seen, it's more the offense trying to force it over the middle even when defenses have taken it away and it seems to be worse in games when we fall behind and he's pressing to make things happen. Tua has things to work on for sure but he's still young and I don't see any reason why he can't improve on his weaknesses.

I don't know how anyone can come away with that conclusion after watching the Baltimore game. Does he think we lost this game because of Tua because that's laughable.
 
I think that eval is fair, I don't know if Tua has hit his ceiling or not, but I certainly didn't see it as hating. It's just his opinion.
I am concerned that teams have adjusted during the season to Miami's offense and with an entire offseason to scheme, more teams will slow Miami's O down as well.
(Same thing happened between Marino's epic 1984 season and his much more down to earth 1985 season.)
This O is not firing like it did earlier in the year. Maybe it's due to injuries, but extending Tua is a big matter to resolve. I love Tua, but I'd not extend him beyond 3 years and I'd also not empty a vault for him either.
Like I said, I love him, but I have soured on him a little. Just a little.
 
Tua is only one part of the team. He is not the one dropping TDs in the end zone for example.. he is a bit of a gunslinger.. and with that comes some ints... samething happened with Marino.
 
With respect, we have seen what other QBs can do in McDaniel's system and it's not much. However, I am not sure how we should proceed next year with Tua. When it comes time to pay the man, I feel like we are stuck between a rock and a hard place. In general, I am not a fan of those HUGE QB contracts. I think it makes it harder to win because you can't surround them with talent.
 
I definitely think Tua has his weaknesses, but the larger problem is McDaniel's playcalling and ineffective (or lack of) adjustments. It seems like 90% of their passing plays are over the middle, even when the defense floods that area... that's just stupid!
 
I also would like to say, with respect to you, sir!- that I think Tua runs McDaniel's system well. I also think we need to look at those other QB's who were operating within it.
I think McDaniel, if he had another upper echelon draft pick to come in, would re-create a system to work for that QB. He had Bridgewater, Mike White, and Skylar Thompson running a system designed for Tua. I also think that is why those guys didn't look so good (they aren't top tier QBs either).
 
Granted, Tua is not athletic enough to create things like Lamar, Allen or Mahomes. But to say if there is good coverage, Miami's offense becomes mediocre is such a lazy statement. Almost any offense becomes mediocre on a pass play with good to great coverage. Also, it doesn't help that if there is good coverage, our injury depleted OL cannot give Tua time to allow a player to come back or get open due to a lack of pass rush. This isn't all on Tua. He makes bone headed throws from time to time, but you give him time in the pocket....he will pick you apart. Needs time IN THE POCKET though....he's not a create outside the pocket QB. Never has been. Plenty of QB's in history have been successful pocket QB's.
 
good post, you dont give up on a qb with the fastest operation speed, anticipation and accuracy in the game.

he's a practical learner and is only 25, let him continue to learn.
 
This agrees with what I have seen, and it fits in the category of poor play calling.
 
They both have things to work on this offseason that's for sure but similar to Tua, McDaniel is a new coach and I don't see any reason he can't improve on his weaknesses either. Our offense will always have routes that go over the middle so I don't really fault McDaniel for calling plays that include these routes but the offense needs to learn to check the ball down if the LB's all drop. If you watch Tua's second interception, you can see two checkdown options that are wide open but I feel as though Tua was pressing because of the score and tried to force it.

We called a ton of screens in this game and tried to get the ball to Achane as much as possible early on so it's not like we just continue to throw it over the middle play after play.
 
