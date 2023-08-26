 Bryce Young? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bryce Young?

CedarPhin

CedarPhin

King of the Moondoggers
Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2008
Messages
25,754
Reaction score
6,183
Location
Hong Kong Harry's
Watching tonight’s game has me thinking…

He’s still an unfinished project, but maybe we should trade Tua for him. Hear me out…

We’re obviously trying to leverage our “win now” window as much as it’ll possibly go, and with Tua due an extension soon, that window might be slamming to an ungraceful end sooner than we think.

Bryce, of course, presents a great solution; we could move Tua, and continue to build a fortress of a team, much in the same way Seattle did with Russell Wilson…as much as I like Tua, business is business, and I’d gladly sacrifice his role here if it meant more years of competition at a high level.

Bryce was the #1 pick for a reason…it’s definitely an avenue we should explore, IMO. It’d make getting Thomas more palatable for you Cap Concerners, and make getting Wilkins signed as a much easier endeavor.
 
At first I thought this post was stupid, but I kept reading…

It could be a good idea. Bryce young had more yards at Bama and was taken higher than Tua. That has to mean something?

Tua is good but we all know his ceiling is rookie mac jones. Bryce young threw a TD in his rookie preseason when tua didn’t even have a completion at that point by the end of his.

I’d do it
 
CedarPhin said:
Watching tonight’s game has me thinking…

He’s still an unfinished project, but maybe we should trade Tua for him. Hear me out…

We’re obviously trying to leverage our “win now” window as much as it’ll possibly go, and with Tua due an extension soon, that window might be slamming to an ungraceful end sooner than we think.

Bryce, of course, presents a great solution; we could move Tua, and continue to build a fortress of a team, much in the same way Seattle did with Russell Wilson…as much as I like Tua, business is business, and I’d gladly sacrifice his role here if it meant more years of competition at a high level.

Bryce was the #1 pick for a reason…it’s definitely an avenue we should explore, IMO. It’d make getting Thomas more palatable for you Cap Concerners, and make getting Wilkins signed as a much easier endeavor.
Click to expand...
Do you have a podcast or something?
 
I get what you're saying but the only problem is we'd have to give up picks along with Tua to get him.
 
CedarPhin said:
Watching tonight’s game has me thinking…

He’s still an unfinished project, but maybe we should trade Tua for him. Hear me out…

We’re obviously trying to leverage our “win now” window as much as it’ll possibly go, and with Tua due an extension soon, that window might be slamming to an ungraceful end sooner than we think.

Bryce, of course, presents a great solution; we could move Tua, and continue to build a fortress of a team, much in the same way Seattle did with Russell Wilson…as much as I like Tua, business is business, and I’d gladly sacrifice his role here if it meant more years of competition at a high level.

Bryce was the #1 pick for a reason…it’s definitely an avenue we should explore, IMO. It’d make getting Thomas more palatable for you Cap Concerners, and make getting Wilkins signed as a much easier endeavor.
Click to expand...
If that’s such a great plan, why would Carolina want to do it?
 
Butterfrog 2.0 said:
I get what you're saying but the only problem is we'd have to give up picks along with Tua to get him.
Click to expand...
As long as it didn’t interfere with our pursuit for JT, I wouldn’t be that upset. We’d have a quality QB and All Pro RB at the end of it…picks are a crapshoot anyway.
 
Sounds like something you might try in a madden franchise when bored. Respectfully speaking; the chance either team has even a speck of interest in this trade is about as close to zero as mathematically possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom