Bryce Young?

Watching tonight’s game has me thinking…



He’s still an unfinished project, but maybe we should trade Tua for him. Hear me out…



We’re obviously trying to leverage our “win now” window as much as it’ll possibly go, and with Tua due an extension soon, that window might be slamming to an ungraceful end sooner than we think.



Bryce, of course, presents a great solution; we could move Tua, and continue to build a fortress of a team, much in the same way Seattle did with Russell Wilson…as much as I like Tua, business is business, and I’d gladly sacrifice his role here if it meant more years of competition at a high level.



Bryce was the #1 pick for a reason…it’s definitely an avenue we should explore, IMO. It’d make getting Thomas more palatable for you Cap Concerners, and make getting Wilkins signed as a much easier endeavor.