Bubble Players Who Could Surprise

Every year in the NFL there are surprises. Undrafted free agents, who go onto have success etc. Here's a list of a few "bubble players" that might surprise for our Miami Dolphins.



Chris Brooks, RB 6-1 223

Brooks flashed last year in limited time and offers Miami a bigger back. He likely competes with Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed for a final spot at running back.



Tanner Conner, TE/WR 6-3, 232

You just know Mike McDaniel want to find a tight end who can run in that 4.4 range. If he can't find a TE, then he can maybe manufacture one in a bigger wide receiver. That was likely the idea behind Conner, but he has to be considered a long-shot at this time.



Erik Ezukanma, WR 6-2, 206

Injuries have derailed the career for this former 4th round pick, but I think he actually has a pretty good shot at the 5th or 6th receiver role. His size is definitely in his favor, towering over the "smurf" wide receivers on the roster.



Jody Fortson, TE 6-4, 226

Like Conner, a converted wide receiver, who figures as a long shot.



Cameron Goode, LB 6-3, 245

The battle to make the roster at linebacker should be nothing short of fierce. Could Goode be on the outside looking in?



Ryan Hayes, OT 6-7 305

A late round pick for Miami a year ago, Hayes could factor in as a swing tackle and perhaps even compete at guard. His movement skills could fit this scheme as a guard.



Chasen Hines, OG 6-3, 320

Most likely a long-shot at guard.



Brandon Pili, DT 6-3, 319

Grier signed a lot of DT's making this an area for some competition.



Brayon Sanders, WR 6-1, 190

Needs a fantastic camp to have a shot. Maybe a PS option?



Anthony Schwartz, WR 6-0, 186

A burner, with 4.3 speed, Schwartz seems like another PS option. Special teams and kick return duties could give him a chance.



Channing Tindall, LB 6-2, 236

The linebacker room has gotten a whole lot better and Tindall hasn't shown much. Seems like his last chance for the light to go on. Perhaps Weaver can help bring that out.





A few UDFA's

Mark Perry S

Hayden Rucci TE

Grayson Murphy Edge

Matthew Jones, OG

Storm Duck, CB

Bayron Matos, OT

Andrew Meyer, C/OG



Of this group, I think following the money Perry and Duck have the best chance. Jones and Meyer could surprise as Miami's interior line doesn't look great on paper. I think Rucci is interesting as he is a good blocker at TE.