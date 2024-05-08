 Bubble Players Who Could Surprise | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bubble Players Who Could Surprise

Every year in the NFL there are surprises. Undrafted free agents, who go onto have success etc. Here's a list of a few "bubble players" that might surprise for our Miami Dolphins.

Chris Brooks, RB 6-1 223
Brooks flashed last year in limited time and offers Miami a bigger back. He likely competes with Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed for a final spot at running back.

Tanner Conner, TE/WR 6-3, 232
You just know Mike McDaniel want to find a tight end who can run in that 4.4 range. If he can't find a TE, then he can maybe manufacture one in a bigger wide receiver. That was likely the idea behind Conner, but he has to be considered a long-shot at this time.

Erik Ezukanma, WR 6-2, 206
Injuries have derailed the career for this former 4th round pick, but I think he actually has a pretty good shot at the 5th or 6th receiver role. His size is definitely in his favor, towering over the "smurf" wide receivers on the roster.

Jody Fortson, TE 6-4, 226
Like Conner, a converted wide receiver, who figures as a long shot.

Cameron Goode, LB 6-3, 245
The battle to make the roster at linebacker should be nothing short of fierce. Could Goode be on the outside looking in?

Ryan Hayes, OT 6-7 305
A late round pick for Miami a year ago, Hayes could factor in as a swing tackle and perhaps even compete at guard. His movement skills could fit this scheme as a guard.

Chasen Hines, OG 6-3, 320
Most likely a long-shot at guard.

Brandon Pili, DT 6-3, 319
Grier signed a lot of DT's making this an area for some competition.

Brayon Sanders, WR 6-1, 190
Needs a fantastic camp to have a shot. Maybe a PS option?

Anthony Schwartz, WR 6-0, 186
A burner, with 4.3 speed, Schwartz seems like another PS option. Special teams and kick return duties could give him a chance.

Channing Tindall, LB 6-2, 236
The linebacker room has gotten a whole lot better and Tindall hasn't shown much. Seems like his last chance for the light to go on. Perhaps Weaver can help bring that out.


A few UDFA's
Mark Perry S
Hayden Rucci TE
Grayson Murphy Edge
Matthew Jones, OG
Storm Duck, CB
Bayron Matos, OT
Andrew Meyer, C/OG

Of this group, I think following the money Perry and Duck have the best chance. Jones and Meyer could surprise as Miami's interior line doesn't look great on paper. I think Rucci is interesting as he is a good blocker at TE.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I think Brooks is the front runner for the 4th rb spot going into training camp., ahead of Wilson and Ahmed.
I think they might be able to get a late round pick for Wilson, he could help a team and may have trouble seeing the field here. Gonna be some tough decisions at the skill positions for sure.
 
Some of decisions will also take into account which guys are less likely to get poached. Injuries will define other opportunities for these "bubble players". Who takes advantage?
 
