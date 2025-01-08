 Bubble Wrap Tua Versus Superman Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bubble Wrap Tua Versus Superman Tua

How would you manage Tua in 2025

  • Superman Tua

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Bubble Wrap Tua

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Article below has it directionally right in my view. Although I think there will be a lot more got to have it moments in 2025 than 2-5. Heck, sometimes there are 2-5 got to have it moments in a single game.

Two choices in my view:

-Bubble wrap Tua so it really minimizes his chances of getting hurt. No scrambling. Slide if a defender is within 5 yards of you and not get a key first down. Ball out of hand in 2 seconds. Sideways stuff. Not hanging in the pocket and risking a big hit to drive the ball downfield. Net/net a pretty average offense that will not be able to win you big games in got to have it moments against better teams.

-Cut it loose within reason (don't go over the top), but expose Tua to the same risks normal QBs of his football profile have, like Jared Goff. Be aggressive, and take the risk he gets hurt again. Allows for more upside to the offense, but increases the risk of Tua getting hurt and our backup (who is hopefully better) having to be the guy.

How do you manage Tua? What do you do? Also before the obvious comment of "have a better OL," also note even if the OL is better, all QBs still get hit and are exposed to risk and still have to be able to take hits and make plays. The better OL answer does not solve for this issue.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are often called upon to play the role of "Superman." And this is tough to write, but it is true: The world does not hold its collective breath every time those AFC rivals scramble or get sacked in the pocket. But we all know there are going to be a few — two, three, five? — "have to have it" moments in 2025.

 
My answer was Superman Tua. Football is football. Have to play the game this way to have a chance of being successful. At this point it is what it is. If he gets hurt again, he gets hurt again. I cannot believe the garbage coming out of their mouths about treating him with kid gloves. The other players probably can't stand this either. They are all out there getting drilled and taking hits and putting their bodies at risk. The whole thing is going to fold and be a soft mess if they run the offense with the primary goal of not getting Tua hurt. This is not flag football!

For clarification purposes, I still cannot figure out the ins and outs of this contract and what happens in the event of a career ending injury, so I am leaving that out of my analysis.
 
Well if they have to bubble wrap Tua then he should just go ahead and retire.
 
unimpressed michael keaton GIF


Another Tua thread.
 
Grier is getting ready to throw Tua under the bus. That's really what this is.

"Tua keeps making bad decisions, and needs to get smarter."

Completely ignoring the reality he gets injured on normal tackles and is the least hit QB in the league.

So when he gets injured again next year, he can shift fan sentiment to blaming Tua.
 
Make him play like a quarterback. If he can't he is gone.

I fear he can't do it. And trying to play for any other team might kill him. There are a lot of teams with very questionable O lines to say the least.
 
All I know is we will enter year 6 with Tua and still talking about this crap. He is what he is. The ceiling has been reached. We need to move on as soon as possible
 
You're going to bubble wrap a QB to play in Buffalo, KC or Baltimore in the playoffs? Of course he plays like a regular QB.

If he stays healthy, I think he'll have a good year. If he doesn't, the Dolphins will move on. There's nothing convincing me he can stay healthy so moving on is the most likely scenario IMO
 
I’d say tell him to put weight back on and play like he did in 2023 before he got his new deal. But I agree with @DrMultimedia — this is the NFL. We are trying to compete for the division, make the playoffs, and see where it goes. Can’t baby our own “franchise QB” and expect to be the best team that we are capable of being.

Personally, the ship has sailed for me, unfortunately. Too many injuries. Finding a young franchise QB has to be a priority this offseason or next. I can no longer view Tua as that guy objectively as a Dolphins fan. He’s transitioning to “bridge QB” in 2025 for me.
 
Lmao you just can’t help yourself. You literally talk about this exact same thing in another thread. Seek therapy!
 
