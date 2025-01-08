Bubble Wrap Tua Versus Superman Tua

Article below has it directionally right in my view. Although I think there will be a lot more got to have it moments in 2025 than 2-5. Heck, sometimes there are 2-5 got to have it moments in a single game.Two choices in my view:-Bubble wrap Tua so it really minimizes his chances of getting hurt. No scrambling. Slide if a defender is within 5 yards of you and not get a key first down. Ball out of hand in 2 seconds. Sideways stuff. Not hanging in the pocket and risking a big hit to drive the ball downfield. Net/net a pretty average offense that will not be able to win you big games in got to have it moments against better teams.-Cut it loose within reason (don't go over the top), but expose Tua to the same risks normal QBs of his football profile have, like Jared Goff. Be aggressive, and take the risk he gets hurt again. Allows for more upside to the offense, but increases the risk of Tua getting hurt and our backup (who is hopefully better) having to be the guy.How do you manage Tua? What do you do? Also before the obvious comment of "have a better OL," also note even if the OL is better, all QBs still get hit and are exposed to risk and still have to be able to take hits and make plays. The better OL answer does not solve for this issue.