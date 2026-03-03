EPBro
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 22, 2020
- Messages
- 6,944
- Reaction score
- 13,838
- Age
- 36
- Location
- SRQ
FH,
We have:
- No QB.
- No toughness.
- No Oline.
- No pass rushers.
- No CB's.
- No true defensive difference makers.
- No cap.
- No direction.
- No playoff wins in 26 years.
- No legit ownership.
- And two jerk offs with the same hair cut that have no vision and antiquated scheme(s).
When will you stop supporting this POS organization with your time, money, and attention?
Will it be after they completely rebuild again in 3 years after the twins fall on their face?
Buckle up...
We have:
- No QB.
- No toughness.
- No Oline.
- No pass rushers.
- No CB's.
- No true defensive difference makers.
- No cap.
- No direction.
- No playoff wins in 26 years.
- No legit ownership.
- And two jerk offs with the same hair cut that have no vision and antiquated scheme(s).
When will you stop supporting this POS organization with your time, money, and attention?
Will it be after they completely rebuild again in 3 years after the twins fall on their face?
Buckle up...