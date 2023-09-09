 Bucky Brooks Not Sold on Jills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bucky Brooks Not Sold on Jills

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
10,207
Reaction score
12,808
Age
51
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
www.nfl.com

Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay, is everyone sleeping on a well-rounded Packers team with serious potential in the NFC race? Bucky Brooks sure thinks so. Plus, one widely regarded AFC contender that could be a paper tiger.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but the current run is over in Western New York. Heading into the Bills' Monday night matchup with the Jets at MetLife Stadium, I'm just not buying what Buffalo's selling.

. . .

Given the slim margin for error in this AFC -- which is absolutely loaded with elite teams and quarterbacks -- I'm concerned about Buffalo's outlook this season. Shoot, the AFC East race alone looks like a bear, with the Jets and Dolphins clearly on the come-up. At the moment, I find it difficult to envision the Bills making the playoffs at all, much less winning a fourth straight division title and vying for a top seed.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom