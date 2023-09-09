Bucky Brooks Not Sold on Jills

Joe Dolfan
Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC
With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay, is everyone sleeping on a well-rounded Packers team with serious potential in the NFC race? Bucky Brooks sure thinks so. Plus, one widely regarded AFC contender that could be a paper tiger.
www.nfl.com
I hate being the bearer of bad news, but the current run is over in Western New York. Heading into the Bills' Monday night matchup with the Jets at MetLife Stadium, I'm just not buying what Buffalo's selling.
. . .
Given the slim margin for error in this AFC -- which is absolutely loaded with elite teams and quarterbacks -- I'm concerned about Buffalo's outlook this season. Shoot, the AFC East race alone looks like a bear, with the Jets and Dolphins clearly on the come-up. At the moment, I find it difficult to envision the Bills making the playoffs at all, much less winning a fourth straight division title and vying for a top seed.
