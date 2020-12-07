Bucs waive jaydon mickens

phinschamp45
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2012
- Messages
- 546
- Reaction score
- 140
Maybe we should give him a chance since he was very productive with the bucs and we are so thin at wr position.
I'd personally rather than them resign Isaiah Ford, no learning curve for the most part.Maybe we should give him a chance since he was very productive with the bucs and we are so thin at wr position.
Maybe he "rubbed" TB the wrong way...?What's the story here then? Why was a 'productive receiver' waived?